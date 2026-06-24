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Why England star Jude Bellingham was not sent off for covering his mouth against Ghana

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:31 - 24 June 2026
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Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO
Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO
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England midfielder Jude Bellingham sparked debate during his side's 0-0 draw with Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after television cameras captured him covering his mouth while speaking to Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew.

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The incident quickly generated discussion among fans, with many questioning why the Real Madrid star was not shown a red card under FIFA's new regulations introduced for the tournament.

FIFA's New Rule on Covering the Mouth

Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO
Jude Bellingham (England) and Jordan Ayew (Ghana) gestures during England and Ghana, Group L FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball 2026, Boston Stadium, Boston, USA on June 23, 2026. | Photo via IMAGO

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, FIFA introduced a regulation allowing referees to send off players who deliberately cover their mouths during confrontational exchanges with opponents.

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The measure was reportedly introduced following an incident involving Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who received a six-match UEFA ban for homophobic conduct towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during a UEFA Champions League match earlier this year.

The new rule aims to discourage players from concealing abusive, discriminatory, or offensive language during heated on-field confrontations.

Why Bellingham Escaped Punishment

Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham

Despite the controversy, Bellingham's actions did not meet the threshold for a dismissal under FIFA's guidelines.

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According to FIFA's head of refereeing, Pierluigi Collina, covering one's mouth is not automatically an offence. The key factor is the nature of the interaction.

"Players can continue to cover their mouth with an arm or shirt because they may chat with friends," Collina explained before the tournament.

"It's normal to have conversations before, during, or after a match. If the conversation is friendly, there is no issue.

"When the conversation becomes confrontational, covering the mouth may indicate an attempt to hide inappropriate language, and that is when a red card can be considered."

As a result, match officials and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) determined there was no evidence that Bellingham's discussion with Ayew was confrontational or abusive, meaning no disciplinary action was warranted.

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Miguel Almirón Set the Precedent.

The first player to be sent off under the new rule was Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron during his country's match against Turkey.

In that incident, a mass confrontation had broken out between players, and Almiron's decision to cover his mouth while speaking to Turkish defender Mert Müldür was interpreted as an attempt to conceal offensive remarks.

Following a VAR review, Almiron was shown a red card and later handed a one-match suspension.

Concerns Over the New Law

FIFA Referee

The regulation has already generated debate within football circles, with critics raising concerns about how consistently it can be enforced.

Some observers fear players could exploit the rule by provoking opponents into conversations before alerting referees to mouth-covering gestures in an attempt to influence disciplinary decisions.

For now, the law remains an optional measure for competitions, and it remains unclear whether domestic leagues such as the Premier League will adopt it in future seasons.

Bellingham's case against Ghana highlights the importance of context in the application of the rule, with FIFA making it clear that only confrontational exchanges involving concealed communication are subject to punishment.

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