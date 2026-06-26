Ibrahim Mahama promises special cash reward for Black Stars after impressive World Cup performances

Ibrahim Mahama has pledged a special cash reward for the Ghana national football team after their impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ahead of their crucial group-stage clash against Croatia.

Ibrahim Mahama has promised a special financial reward for the Ghana national football team after being impressed by their World Cup performances.

During a visit to the team’s camp in Rhode Island, he praised the players’ discipline, determination, and fighting spirit.

Mahama also commended coach Carlos Queiroz for quickly transforming the team ahead of Ghana’s crucial clash with Croatia national football team.

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Businessman and philanthropist Ibrahim Mahama has promised a special financial reward for the Ghana national football team following their impressive performances at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, expressing confidence in the team’s ability to progress further in the tournament.

The Ghanaian entrepreneur made the pledge during a visit to the Black Stars’ training camp in Rhode Island on Thursday, June 25, where he met players and the technical team ahead of Ghana’s decisive final Group L clash against Croatia national football team on Saturday, June 27.

Addressing the squad, Ibrahim Mahama praised the players for their discipline, fighting spirit, and determination, saying their recent displays had convinced him to release financial support he had initially held back.

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"I have a much better bonus for you than the taxpayers because they have to go to Parliament. I don’t have to go to Parliament. Please do us proud, and you will be rewarded," he said.

His pledge comes amid growing national support for the Black Stars, whose performances have reignited belief among Ghanaian fans during the tournament.

READ ALSO: Why England star Jude Bellingham was not sent off for covering his mouth against Ghana

Ghana has impressed in the group stage and also as one of the African nations yet to concede a goal in the tournament. The Black Stars’ resilience, tactical organisation, and attacking efficiency have earned praise from both fans and pundits.

Ibrahim Mahama also reserved special praise for head coach Carlos Queiroz, commending the Portuguese tactician for quickly shaping the team despite taking charge only weeks before the tournament.

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“With the coach, I am very, very proud because you came in at a shorter time. You have been able to put the boys together in your wonderful performance.”

The businessman’s latest commitment adds to a pool of support from corporate institutions and private individuals backing Ghana’s World Cup campaign.

READ ALSO: Benjamin Asare and 4 other goalkeepers delivering spectacular performances at the World Cup

Earlier this year, Ibrahim Mahama reaffirmed his support for Ghana’s participation in the tournament when his company, Engineers & Planners, donated $5 million during a national fundraising campaign launched to support the Black Stars’ World Cup preparations.

Financial incentives serve as motivation for players to put up their best performances.

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