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Nico Williams and mother celebrate Ghana's World Cup draw against England with Inaki [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:17 - 25 June 2026
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Nico Williams and Mother celebrate Ghana's World Cup draw against England with Inaki [Video]
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From Benjamin Asare's heroic saves to a disciplined defensive performance from the entire Black Stars squad, Ghana secured a valuable draw against England to boost their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The highly anticipated Group L encounter attracted millions of viewers worldwide, with fans both inside and outside the stadium captivated by Ghana's resilient display against one of the tournament favourites.

MUST READ: Benjamin Asare and 4 other goalkeepers delivering spectacular performances at the World Cup

The celebrations, however, did not end at the final whistle.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Spain international Nico Williams and his mother were seen celebrating Ghana's impressive result alongside Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams.

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The footage showed Ghana's players enjoying their traditional post-match drumming, singing, and dancing celebrations aboard the team bus. During the festivities, Inaki Williams was seen on a video call with his younger brother Nico and their mother, who enthusiastically joined in the celebrations from afar.

The trio shared smiles, danced along to the team's "jama" songs, and celebrated what was a memorable result for Ghana on the global stage.

READ ALSO: Assim Madibo handed 5-match ban after breaking Ismael Kone's leg

The moment highlighted the strong family bond between the Williams brothers, despite representing different national teams. While Inaki plays for Ghana, Nico represents Spain at the international level.

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READ MORE: Why England star Jude Bellingham was not sent off for covering his mouth against Ghana

Under head coach Carlos Queiroz, the Black Stars have remained defensively solid throughout the tournament and are yet to concede a goal after two World Cup matches.

Ghana will now turn their attention to a crucial final group-stage clash against Croatia, knowing that a positive result could secure qualification for the round of 32 and keep their World Cup dream alive.

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