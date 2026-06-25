Benjamin Asare and 4 other goalkeepers delivering spectacular performances at the World Cup

The beautiful game has always had a unique way of writing unforgettable stories, and at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, some of the most compelling chapters are being written not only by goalscorers, but also by goalkeepers.

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While goals often dominate the headlines, the tournament has also been a showcase of exceptional goalkeeping performances. Across stadiums in North America, several shot-stoppers have risen to the occasion when their countries needed them most, producing crucial saves, preserving valuable points, and keeping their nations' World Cup dreams alive.

From Ghana's Benjamin Asare frustrating England's star-studded attack to Curaçao's Eloy Room delivering a record-breaking masterclass, these goalkeepers have proven that a safe pair of hands can be just as decisive as a prolific striker on football's grandest stage.

Here are five goalkeepers whose remarkable performances have left a lasting mark on the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.

Benjamin Asare

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Benjamin Asare | Photo via IMAGO

Nobody saw this coming. Benjamin Asare arrived at the 2026 World Cup as Ghana's third-choice goalkeeper, behind the established Lawrence Ati-Zigi. He was not supposed to play. But football does not follow the script.

When Ati-Zigi went off injured at halftime against Panama in Ghana's opening Group L game, Asare stepped in. He kept his composure, made three crucial saves, and helped the Black Stars hold on for a 1-0 victory. That second-half performance changed everything.

With Ati-Zigi unable to recover in time, Asare was handed a starting role for the crunch match against England. At Gillette Stadium in Boston, he faced 19 shots and made six saves to preserve a goalless draw against one of the tournament's most dangerous attacks — a lineup featuring Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice.

The numbers are historic. Asare is the first Black Stars goalkeeper ever to keep back-to-back clean sheets at a FIFA World Cup. He is also the first goalkeeper from the Ghana Premier League to start a World Cup match for the national team — a milestone that speaks volumes about what domestic football in Ghana can produce.

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Alireza Beiranvand

Alireza Beiranvand

Alireza Beiranvand's life story reads like a film script. He grew up in poverty in a nomadic Kurdish family. His own father cut up his goalkeeping gloves and told him he would never make it. He ran away to Tehran with nothing. Today, he is one of the finest goalkeepers in Asian football — and at the 2026 World Cup, he has proven it to the entire world.

Against Belgium at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Beiranvand delivered a man-of-the-match display that earned Iran a valuable 0-0 draw. He made seven saves on the night, including a stunning point-blank stop in the 85th minute to deny Maxim De Cuyper when the goal was completely open.

It was the kind of save that makes crowds go silent — and then erupt. Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, arguably the best goalkeeper in the world, was left shaking his head in admiration.

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Iran now sit within touching distance of reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the very first time in their history. Beiranvand is a huge reason why.

Mohammad Al-Owais

Mohammad Al-Owais | Photo via SkySports

In 2022, Mohammad Al-Owais was central to Saudi Arabia's shock victory over eventual champions Argentina. Four years on, he is doing it all over again.

In Saudi Arabia's Group H opener against Uruguay in Miami, Al-Owais made nine saves — the most by any goalkeeper at this World Cup so far. Uruguay had 27 shots on the night. They should have won comfortably. Al-Owais had other ideas.

He saved from Manuel Ugarte, tipped efforts against the post, and pulled off a string of stops that kept the Green Falcons in the match. Saudi Arabia had taken the lead through a first-half header from Abdulelah Al-Amri, and Al-Owais did everything in his power to protect it. A late Maxi Araujo goal eventually denied them the full three points, but Saudi Arabia walked away with a point that few expected.

To put his performance in context: only Dominik Livakovic's 11 saves for Croatia against Brazil at Qatar 2022 beat Al-Owais's nine-save haul in a single World Cup game across the last three tournaments.

He is not just a goalkeeper. He is a serial big-game performer — and this World Cup has confirmed it.

Eloy Room

Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room makes one of this many saves against Curaçao during the first half of a FIFA World Cup group-stage soccer match at Kansas City (Arrowhead) Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday, June 20, 2026. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

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On 20 June in Kansas City, Eloy Room produced one of the greatest individual goalkeeping performances in World Cup history. And he did it for a nation of just 158,000 people making their tournament debut.

Curaçao faced Ecuador, a side many tipped to go deep in the competition. Room made 15 saves in 90 minutes, keeping a clean sheet in a remarkable 0-0 draw that gave his country their first-ever World Cup point. FIFA later confirmed the tally as 16 saves when a deflected cross was also counted, equalling Tim Howard's all-time World Cup record — a record Howard set over 120 minutes in a game that the United States still lost.

Room did it in 90 minutes. And he won.

Ecuador had 28 shots in total and an expected goals figure of over three. On any normal night, they would have won by several goals. Room denied them at every turn, pulling off point-blank stops, diving saves, and one-on-one blocks with the composure of a man who had been waiting for this moment his entire career.

Vozinha

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VozinhaImage source,Reuters Image caption, Vozinha made seven saves in Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against Spain

Before 15 June 2026, almost nobody outside Cape Verde had heard of Vozinha. He had 50,000 followers on Instagram and was playing for Chaves in Portugal's second division. He was 40 years old and preparing for what most people assumed would be a ceremonial appearance at Cape Verde's first-ever World Cup.

Then he faced Spain.

Spain came in as the second-ranked team in the world, with a squad full of elite European talent. Cape Verde had a population of around 600,000 and no previous World Cup history. The result was supposed to be a formality.

Vozinha made seven saves, kept a clean sheet, won the Player of the Match award, and cried when he heard the final whistle. Spain's 27 shots produced nothing. Lamine Yamal came off the bench and could not score. Ferran Torres, clean through on goal, kicked the ball off the crossbar — only for Vozinha to leap up and push away the rebound.

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