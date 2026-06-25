Assim Madibo handed 5-match ban after breaking Ismael Kone's leg

Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been suspended for five matches following the challenge that resulted in a serious injury to Canada midfielder Ismael Kone during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Madibo received a straight red card for the incident in Canada's emphatic 6-0 victory over Qatar in Vancouver last Thursday.

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The FIFA Disciplinary Committee confirmed the sanction on Wednesday, citing serious foul play as the reason for the suspension. The decision remains subject to appeal.

The five-match ban effectively ends Madibo's participation in the tournament, ruling him out of Qatar's remaining World Cup fixtures, including their subsequent 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina in Seattle.

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Kone Suffers Serious Injury

Canada’s Ismael Kone waves to the crowd as he uses a ‘green whistle’ (Penthrox), a portable, self-administered inhaler used by paramedics for fast-acting pain relief, after sustaining an injury and being stretchered off. [Agustin Marcarian/Reuters]

Canada's historic victory was overshadowed by a devastating injury to Kone, who sustained fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his left leg following the challenge.

The incident occurred in the 51st minute when Madibo tackled the Canadian midfielder from behind. Players immediately signalled for medical attention as Kone lay on the pitch in visible pain.

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He was eventually stretchered off the field before undergoing successful surgery to repair the fractures.

Despite the severity of the injury, Kone received a standing ovation from supporters after he sat upright on the stretcher and waved to the crowd while leaving the pitch.

Emotional Tribute From Teammates

Ismael Kone #8 of Canada is seen on a wheelchair before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Switzerland and Canada at BC Place Vancouver on June 24, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia. [Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP]

Canada players rallied around their injured teammate following the incident.

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Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone and later scored Canada's fourth goal, paid tribute by running to the touchline and holding up a replica of Kone's Canada jersey. He also pointed to the midfielder's number eight shirt in a touching gesture of support.

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One of the Toughest World Cup Bans

Although significant, Madibo's five-match suspension is not among the longest disciplinary sanctions in World Cup history.

In 2014, Uruguay striker Luis Suarez received a nine-match international ban and was suspended from all football-related activities for four months after biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the World Cup in Brazil.

Similarly, Italy defender Mauro Tassotti was handed an eight-match suspension following an elbow on Spain forward Luis Enrique during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.