Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 6 World Cup tournaments | Photo via Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in 6 World Cup tournaments | Photo via Getty Images

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name further into football history on Tuesday by becoming the first player ever to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

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The 41-year-old reached the remarkable milestone during Portugal's Group K clash against Uzbekistan, opening the scoring in just the sixth minute of the match.

Ronaldo made the breakthrough when he connected with a precise cross from João Cancelo and calmly finished with his right foot to give Portugal an early lead. The veteran forward celebrated the historic moment with his teammates on the bench.

He doubled his tally in the 39th minute after being picked out by Bruno Fernandes, firing a clinical effort inside the near post to help Portugal establish a commanding 3-0 advantage before halftime.

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The goals further strengthened Ronaldo's legendary World Cup legacy, making him the second-oldest player to score at the tournament. Only Roger Milla, who scored at the age of 42 during the 1994 World Cup, remains older.

Ronaldo's record-breaking performance came just days after criticism following his failure to score in Portugal's opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo and Lionel Messi became the first male players in football history to feature in six FIFA World Cup tournaments. Ronaldo's scoring journey at the competition began in 2006 and continued in 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, and now 2026.

While both superstars share the record for the most World Cup appearances, Ronaldo now stands alone as the only player to score in six separate editions of the tournament. Messi failed to find the net during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, preventing him from matching the achievement.

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The brace against Uzbekistan took Ronaldo's World Cup tally to nine goals and added another chapter to an international career already filled with records. The match also marked his 230th appearance for Portugal, extending his record as the most-capped men's international footballer in history.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo's glittering career includes winning the UEFA European Championship with Portugal in 2016 and lifting the UEFA Champions League five times with Manchester United and Real Madrid.