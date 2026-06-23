Black Stars player ratings vs England: Benjamin Asare and Opoku earn 9/10, Jordan Ayew average

Ghana held England to a 0-0 draw in their Group L fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Black Stars were disciplined and defensively solid throughout, frustrating an England side that dominated possession for much of the game.

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England were the better team in the first half, with Harry Kane having an early chance, but Ghana's shape kept them out. After the break, Ghana improved and grew into the match — Jordan Ayew and substitute Prince Adu Kwabena both had chances, while goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made two crucial saves, including one to deny Bukayo Saka.

England pressed hard late on, hitting the woodwork and wasting several chances, but could not find a breakthrough. The point keeps Ghana well placed in Group L ahead of the knockout stage race.

Benjamin Asare – 9/10

The Ghana goalkeeper was undoubtedly one of the heroes of the night. Asare produced a series of crucial saves to keep England at bay, including a brilliant stop to deny Bukayo Saka in the second half. His performance was instrumental in securing Ghana's valuable point and earned him a deserved Man of the Match consideration.

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Jerome Opoku – 9/10

Jerome Opoku was immense at the heart of Ghana's defence. The centre-back read the game superbly, making several important interceptions and timely clearances to frustrate Harry Kane and England's attacking unit. His positioning, aerial dominance, and composure under pressure helped Ghana maintain a solid defensive structure throughout the contest. It was arguably one of his finest performances in a Black Stars shirt.

Jordan Ayew – 6/10

Jordan Ayew endured a relatively quiet evening as Ghana struggled to create meaningful attacking opportunities. The forward worked hard defensively and contributed to the team's pressing efforts, but he found it difficult to influence the game in the final third. His best moment came early in the second half when he created space for a shot, only to see his effort blocked. An average display from the experienced attacker.

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