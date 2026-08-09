Malawi beat Black Queens of Ghana to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup

Malawi beat Black Queens of Ghana to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup

Malawi beat Black Queens of Ghana to reach WAFCON semi-finals, qualify for FIFA Women's World Cup

Malawi beat Ghana's Black Queens to reach the 2026 WAFCON semi-finals and secure historic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Malawi have secured a historic place in the semi-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after defeating Ghana's Black Queens 2-1 in a thrilling quarter-final clash.

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The victory also secured Malawi's qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, marking a landmark achievement for the nation on the continental stage.

The decisive moment came in the 78th minute when Kadzere broke into the Ghana penalty area and calmly fired past goalkeeper Cynthia Fiindib to complete Malawi's comeback.

Ghana started the quarter-final brightly and needed just six minutes to break the deadlock.

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Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah produced a spectacular finish, unleashing a powerful drive that gave the Black Queens an early advantage after a frantic opening period.

The goal sparked a response from Malawi, who immediately pushed forward in search of an equaliser.

Their pressure eventually paid off when Temwa Chawinga unleashed a powerful effort that took a deflection before finding its way into the Ghanaian net.

The equaliser changed the momentum of the contest as both sides continued to battle for control.

The remainder of the first half was played at a high intensity, with both teams showing attacking intent.

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Ghana created opportunities to restore their lead but struggled to break through Malawi's organised defensive structure.

The Malawians also threatened going forward but were unable to find a second goal before the interval.

The two teams went into the half-time break level at 1-1, setting up a tense second half.

The Black Queens returned from the break with greater attacking intent and began putting Malawi under sustained pressure.

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Ghana thought they had regained the lead when Alice Kusi delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty area for Doris Boaduwaa.

Boaduwaa rose above the defence and produced a powerful header that found the net.

However, the celebrations were cut short after a VAR review ruled the goal offside, denying Ghana what would have been a crucial second goal.

The decision kept Malawi in the contest and ensured the pressure continued.

The game became increasingly physical as both teams fought for the decisive goal.

In the 66th minute, Malawi launched another dangerous attack and produced a powerful long-range effort.

Ghana goalkeeper Cynthia Fiindib responded with a dramatic save to keep the score level and give the Black Queens hope of progressing to the semi-finals.

Ghana continued to push forward, but Malawi gradually grew into the contest as the match entered its final stages.

With just 12 minutes remaining, Malawi found the breakthrough that changed the history of their women's football.

Kadzere broke into the Ghana penalty area in the 78th minute before firing the ball past Cynthia to put Malawi ahead for the first time.

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Ghana desperately searched for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Malawi held their defensive shape and protected their advantage.

When the final whistle sounded, Malawi celebrated one of the biggest victories in the country's women's football history.

The victory sends Malawi into the WAFCON 2026 semi-finals and guarantees their qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It is a historic achievement for Malawi, who have earned their place on the global stage after a remarkable campaign at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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For Ghana, the defeat brings an end to the Black Queens' WAFCON campaign and denies them the opportunity to reach the semi-finals and secure an automatic ticket to the 2027 Women's World Cup.