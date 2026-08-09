Female immigration officer transferred from Accra Airport over ‘breakfast’ money demand

The Immigration Officer seen in a viral video demanding money from a traveller has been transferred.

The Immigration Officer seen in a viral video demanding money from a traveller has been transferred.

A Ghana Immigration Service officer has been transferred from Accra Airport after a viral video showed her demanding “breakfast” money from a passenger.

A GIS officer captured demanding “breakfast” money from a passenger has been transferred from Accra International Airport.

The officers allegedly charged a foreign passenger $40 instead of the approved $20 for a Yellow Fever Card.

Their airport ID cards have been withdrawn and deactivated, and passengers have been urged to document and report extortion incidents.

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A female officer of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has been transferred from the Accra International Airport after she was captured in a viral video allegedly demanding money from a passenger for what she described as “breakfast.”

The development was disclosed by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) in a statement issued on Thursday, August 6, 2026, amid renewed concerns over alleged extortion involving some officials at the airport.

According to GACL, the Ghana Immigration Service has confirmed that the officer featured in the viral video is no longer stationed at the airport.

“Management has also taken note of a viral video showing a Ghana Immigration Service officer demanding money for ‘breakfast’ from a passenger. The Ghana Immigration Service has confirmed that the officer in question has since been transferred from the airport,” the statement read.

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GACL also disclosed a separate incident involving two Port Health officers who were found to have allegedly extorted money from a foreign passport holder for the issuance of a Yellow Fever Card.

According to the company, the approved fee for a Yellow Fever Card is US$20 for foreign passport holders and GH¢100 for Ghanaian passport holders.

However, the two officers allegedly charged the foreign passenger US$40, twice the approved fee.

“On 5th August 2026, two Port Health officers working inside Terminal 3 were found to have extorted money from a foreign passport holder for the issuance of a Yellow Fever Card. The approved fees are USD20 for foreign passport holders and GHS100 for Ghanaian passport holders. However, the officers charged the passenger USD40,” GACL stated.

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GACL said immediate action had been taken against the two Port Health officers following the incident.

Their identification cards, which allowed them to operate within the terminal, have been withdrawn and deactivated. The officers have also been barred from working at the Accra International Airport and any other airport operated by GACL.

“Immediate action has been taken: Their ID cards to operate in the terminal have been withdrawn and deactivated. As of Thursday, 6th August 2026, the two officers are no longer permitted to work at Accra International Airport or any other GACL-operated airport,” the statement added.

GACL said it is treating allegations of extortion at the airport seriously and stressed that officials working within the facility are being monitored.

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The company also urged passengers who encounter similar incidents to document what happened and report the matter to the appropriate authorities.