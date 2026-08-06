GACL unveils mystery shopping, hotline and tougher sanctions to tackle airport extortion
GACL has introduced a mystery shopping initiative and tougher disciplinary measures to crack down on extortion at all airports it operates.
Passengers can now report extortion via a dedicated hotline using calls, WhatsApp or SMS.
The measures follow the dismissal of two airport workers and growing public concern over alleged extortion at Ghana's main international airport.
The measures were agreed at a High-Level Stakeholder Facilitation Meeting held on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to address what GACL described as the "unacceptable practice" of extortion and begging by some personnel operating at Ghana's airports.
The announcement follows the dismissal of two car park attendants at Accra International Airport, formerly Kotoka International Airport, over allegations that they extorted money from passengers.
GACL Managing Director Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare disclosed the dismissals during a visit by Parliament's Committee on Roads and Transportation on Tuesday, August 4, explaining that the workers were identified following repeated complaints from travellers and were dismissed after investigations confirmed the allegations.
The action came after widespread public criticism sparked by a viral video in which a Ghanaian traveller alleged that airport personnel at several checkpoints demanded money before carrying out their official duties. Several other travellers later shared similar experiences on social media.
Name-and-shame approach to reinforce accountability
As part of the new measures, GACL and its stakeholders will introduce a mystery shopping programme to identify personnel engaged in extortionary practices.
According to the company, officers found culpable will be publicly identified through appropriate media channels as part of a "name-and-shame" strategy aimed at deterring misconduct and strengthening accountability.
In addition, offenders will face disciplinary action and will be barred from working at any GACL-operated airport or within its operational environment.
Dedicated hotline launched for public reporting
GACL has also established a dedicated reporting hotline, 0542175636, which members of the public can access via phone call, WhatsApp or SMS to report incidents of extortion.
The reporting mechanism applies to personnel from the following agencies and service providers operating at Ghana's airports:
Ghana Immigration Service
Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL)
Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA)
Airport Clinic Limited
Air Commerce Forex Bureau
Ghana Police Service
Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI)
National Security
Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC)
Port Health
Plant Quarantine
Veterinary Services
Airlines
Ground handling companies
Private security companies
Meet-and-Assist service providers
Concessionaires, including shops and restaurants
Janitorial service providers
Waste management companies
Car park operators and attendants
Members of the public making a report are expected to provide the date and time of the incident, the name of the officer, the agency involved and the location where the incident occurred.
Passengers advised to verify identities and request receipts
GACL urged passengers to verify the identity of anyone claiming to represent an agency at the airport by requesting to see an official airport identification card.
The company also encouraged travellers to insist on receipts for all payments made at the airport and to report any suspicious conduct through the newly established hotline.
The Managing Director reaffirmed GACL's commitment to maintaining high service standards and ensuring passengers enjoy a safe, efficient and professional experience at Ghana's airports.
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