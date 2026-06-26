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Ghana to install new drug detection scanners at Accra International Airport in August

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:44 - 26 June 2026
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Accra International Airport
NACOC announces plans to deploy new drug detection scanners at the Accra International Airport from August 2026 as Ghana steps up efforts to combat drug trafficking and strengthen border security.
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The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) has announced that new drug detection technology will be installed at the Accra International Airport beginning in August 2026 as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana's fight against drug trafficking.

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The initiative comes in the wake of increased enforcement operations, including the recent arrest of a suspected drug kingpin connected to the interception of approximately 320 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a charcoal shipment from Ghana and seized by authorities in Australia.

Speaking during the 2026 World Drug Day celebration in Accra on Friday, June 26, NACOC Director-General Brigadier General Maxwell Obuba Mantey warned that Ghana is no longer serving only as a transit route for illegal drugs but is increasingly becoming a distribution centre.

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He disclosed that the Government of Ghana had supplied NACOC with mobile drug detection scanners on Thursday, June 25, while the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands is supporting the replacement of outdated screening equipment at the country's main international airport.

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The Government of Ghana has provided mobile drug detection scanners to NACOC just yesterday [June 25]. And in collaboration with the Government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, it is undertaking the full replacement of the body and baggage intrusive scanners at the Accra International Airport, which have been non-operational for over three years, he announced.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian mother with 23 children breaks down as she pleads for help to feed her children

Brigadier General Mantey also highlighted efforts to expand NACOC's operational capacity across the country. He said the Commission's district operational commands have increased from fewer than 10 to 77, giving the agency a presence in all 16 regions.

The District operational commands have expanded from fewer than 10 to 77 nationwide, covering all 16 regions in the country. Approximately, we have received 27 operational vehicles for field deployments.

He further revealed that NACOC has secured a 100-acre parcel of land in the Akwamu Traditional Area to establish a dedicated training school for narcotics officers.

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Describing the project as a significant investment in the Commission's future, he said, “This is a landmark investment in the next generation of narcotics professionals, and that is why I am interested in my students.”

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