Ghanaian mother with 23 children breaks down as she pleads for help to feed her children

A Ghanaian mother with 23 children is appealing to the public for financial support as she struggles to care for her large family while reportedly facing ongoing hardship and pregnancy.

A Ghanaian woman known as Maame Ataa has given birth to 23 children with the same man and is calling on the general public for assistance as she struggles to care for her large family.

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According to her account, the financial demands of raising the children have become overwhelming, especially as she is currently pregnant once again.

Reports indicate that the woman has gone through about 10 pregnancies with her husband, giving birth to multiple sets of twins and triplets over the years, including seven sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

It is also alleged that she has attempted family planning methods, but without success. Fourteen of her children are in the senior high schools and they are all twins.

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A video circulating on social media platform X shows the woman seated with several of her children while being filmed.

She appears visibly exhausted, though she does not speak in the footage.

The father of the children was not seen in the video, a detail that has raised further questions about the family’s situation. Authorities or official agencies have not yet commented on the matter.