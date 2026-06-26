Ghanaian mother with 23 children breaks down as she pleads for help to feed her children
A Ghanaian woman known as Maame Ataa has given birth to 23 children with the same man and is calling on the general public for assistance as she struggles to care for her large family.
According to her account, the financial demands of raising the children have become overwhelming, especially as she is currently pregnant once again.
Reports indicate that the woman has gone through about 10 pregnancies with her husband, giving birth to multiple sets of twins and triplets over the years, including seven sets of twins and three sets of triplets.
It is also alleged that she has attempted family planning methods, but without success. Fourteen of her children are in the senior high schools and they are all twins.
A video circulating on social media platform X shows the woman seated with several of her children while being filmed.
She appears visibly exhausted, though she does not speak in the footage.
The father of the children was not seen in the video, a detail that has raised further questions about the family’s situation. Authorities or official agencies have not yet commented on the matter.
A pregnant mother of 23 children is appealing for financial assistance, saying the cost of caring for her large family has become overwhelming.— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 25, 2026
The woman, who has had 10 pregnancies with her husband, is the mother of 7 sets of twins and 3 sets of triplets. She said attempts to… pic.twitter.com/SlF7rcz6dB
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