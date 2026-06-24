Gov't declares Friday, July 3 a public holiday

Ghana will observe Friday, July 3, 2026, as a public holiday for Republic Day after President Mahama restored the day to mark the country’s full transition to a republic.

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that Friday, July 3, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday in Ghana to mark Republic Day.

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In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 24, the ministry said Republic Day, which is traditionally observed on July 1, falls on a Wednesday this year.

However, President John Dramani Mahama has, by Executive Instrument, declared Friday, July 3, 2026, as the official public holiday to be observed nationwide.

The declaration was made in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), as amended.

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The statement, signed by Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, directed that the holiday should be observed throughout the country.

Republic Day is one of Ghana’s statutory public holidays and is marked each year to commemorate the country’s republican status.

President Mahama has also explained the significance of the date, describing July 1 as the day Ghana fully became a republic and completely severed ties with the British Empire.

Speaking at the 2025 Supernatural Empowerment Summit held at the Perez Chapel in Accra on May 4, 2026, the President said Republic Day represents the “true birth” of Ghana. Although the country gained independence in 1957, it remained a dominion under the British Empire until July 1, 1960, when it officially became a republic.

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Our Republic Day is actually Ghana’s birthday because in 1957, even though we became independent, we were a dominion of the British Empire. It was on 1st July that we became a republic and cut ties with the British Empire. So on that day that the true Ghana was born, I’ve said we must give thanks to the Almighty God. And so we’re restoring the holiday to that day.

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