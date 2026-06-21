Can't afford rent advance in Ghana? Here's how the National Rental Assistance Scheme can help
For many people in Ghana, finding a suitable place to live is only half the challenge. The bigger obstacle is often raising the large rent advance required before moving into a room, apartment, or house.
With some landlords demanding one or even two years' rent upfront, many workers, traders, young professionals, and families find themselves unable to secure accommodation despite having a steady income.
To help address this problem, the Government of Ghana introduced the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS), a programme designed to support tenants by paying rent advances on their behalf and allowing them to repay the amount over time.
Rent advance has long been one of the most difficult barriers facing tenants across the country.
A person renting a property for GH¢800 per month, for example, may be required to pay GH¢9,600 in advance for a one-year tenancy agreement. If the landlord requests two years' rent upfront, that amount could increase to GH¢19,200 before the tenant is allowed to move in.
For many households, raising such sums at once is unrealistic. The National Rental Assistance Scheme was therefore established to provide an alternative financing option that eases the burden of securing accommodation.
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What Is the National Rental Assistance Scheme?
Launched in 2022, the National Rental Assistance Scheme is a government initiative aimed at helping tenants access housing without having to make large upfront rent payments.
Under the programme, approved applicants receive support in the form of rent advance payments made directly to landlords. Beneficiaries then repay the amount through monthly installments based on agreed terms.
The initiative is intended to make housing more accessible while reducing the financial pressure associated with rent advances.
Who Is Eligible?
The scheme is available to both salaried workers and self-employed individuals who can demonstrate a reliable source of income and the ability to repay the assistance provided.
Applicants are expected to submit the following:
Three months of payslips
Three months of bank or mobile money statements
Audited financial statements for business owners
Two valid national identification cards
One passport-sized photograph
A processing fee of GH¢100
Application Process
Step 1: Complete the Application Form
Prospective applicants can begin by filling out either the online application form or a physical form available through the scheme.
The form requires information relating to the applicant's identity, employment status, income, and housing needs.
Step 2: Submit Required Documents
After completing the form, applicants must provide all supporting documents needed to verify their income and identity. Submitting accurate information can help avoid delays during assessment.
Step 3: Verification and Assessment
The scheme then reviews the application and verifies the documents submitted. Officials assess factors such as income level, affordability, and repayment capacity before making a decision. The assessment process generally takes between five and ten working days.
Step 4: Approval and Property Inspection
Successful applicants are notified once their applications have been approved. Before funds are released, officials engage with the landlord and conduct checks on the property to ensure all requirements are met.
Step 5: Payment to the Landlord
After the verification process is completed, the approved rent advance is paid directly to the landlord. The tenant can then take possession of the property and begin repayment according to the agreed schedule.
Beneficiaries are required to repay the amount provided through monthly installments. Payments are typically expected on the first day of each month, making it important for tenants to plan their finances carefully.
Advantages for Tenants
The scheme offers several benefits, including:
Access to accommodation without raising large rent advances
Flexible monthly repayment arrangements
Opportunity to retain savings for emergencies
Ability to channel funds into business ventures or other investments
Support in saving toward land acquisition or home construction
Reduced financial stress when searching for accommodation
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How Eligibility Is Determined
Approval is based on several considerations, including the applicant's income, employment status, rental amount, and overall repayment ability. Applicants are therefore encouraged to seek accommodation that matches their financial capacity.
To assist prospective beneficiaries, the National Rental Assistance Scheme website provides an eligibility calculator. Users can enter details such as their monthly salary, rent amount, and desired rent advance period to determine whether they are likely to qualify before applying.
A Housing Support Option for Many Ghanaians
As rent advance continues to be a major challenge across the country, the National Rental Assistance Scheme offers a practical solution for people who may otherwise struggle to secure accommodation.
Whether you are starting a new job, building a family, or simply looking for a better place to live, the programme provides an opportunity to access housing without the burden of paying substantial rent advances upfront.
By spreading rental costs over manageable monthly payments, the initiative aims to make housing more affordable and attainable for eligible Ghanaians.
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