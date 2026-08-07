2026 BECE: WAEC releases provisional results for private candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of the provisional results for candidates who took part in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for private candidates.

WAEC has published the provisional 2026 BECE results for private candidates, with candidates able to check them online through the Council’s official platform.

The examination recorded 1,618 male and 1,369 female candidates, while 101 candidates were absent.

WAEC has withheld the results of nine candidates over suspected collusion detected during marking, with affected candidates directed to check the irregularities and investigations platform for further information.

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Candidates can now access their results online through WAEC’s official website.

According to the Council, 2,987 candidates registered for this year’s private BECE, comprising 1,618 males and 1,369 females from across the country.

The examination was held at selected centres in regional capitals, although 101 candidates were recorded as absent.

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WAEC also disclosed that the results of nine candidates have been withheld following concerns over possible examination malpractice.

The Council said;

The results of nine candidates have been withheld for further scrutiny due to suspected collusion detected during the marking exercise

Candidates affected by the decision have been directed to use WAEC’s irregularities and investigations platform to find out why their results were withheld.

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The Council said candidates should visit the platform and select the ‘withheld/cancelled’ option on the homepage. They will then be directed to the irregularities and investigations page, where details of the issue affecting their results will be provided.

WAEC added;

The candidates will receive information on the next line of action,”

The Council did not indicate that the withheld results had been cancelled, stressing that they remain subject to further scrutiny as part of its investigations into the suspected irregularities.

WAEC also commended individuals and institutions whose support contributed to the organisation and completion of the examination process.

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Said John K. Kapi, Head of Public Affairs at WAEC;

The Council is grateful to all who in diverse ways helped in the successful conduct of the examination and release of results

Candidates are therefore encouraged to check their results through WAEC’s official online platform and follow the prescribed procedure if they have concerns about their results or have been affected by the withholding of results.