Is your pee normal? The 3 colours you shouldn't ignore

Is your pee colour normal? Learn about three urine colours you should never ignore, what they may mean for your health, and when to seek medical attention.

Most people flush and move on without giving their urine a second thought. But what if that quick trip to the bathroom could tell you something important about your health?

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The colour of your urine can reveal a lot about what's happening inside your body. While changes are often linked to what you eat, drink, or medications you take, some colours may signal that it's time to pay closer attention.

Here are three urine colours you should never ignore.

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1. Dark Yellow or Amber

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If your urine looks dark yellow or amber, your body may be telling you that you need more water. This is especially common during hot weather when you sweat more and lose fluids throughout the day.

Try drinking more water and monitoring the colour of your urine. If it remains dark despite staying hydrated, it may be worth speaking with a healthcare professional.

2. Red or Pink Urine

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Seeing red or pink urine can be alarming, and for good reason. Sometimes, foods such as beetroot can temporarily change urine colour. However, red urine can also indicate the presence of blood, which may be linked to infections, kidney stones, or other medical conditions.

If you notice red or pink urine and cannot easily explain it through food or medication, seek medical advice as soon as possible.

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3. Brown or Cola-Coloured Urine

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Brown urine is another colour that deserves attention. It can occur when the body is severely dehydrated, but it may also be associated with liver problems or certain medical conditions.

If your urine appears brown and the colour does not improve after drinking water, or if you experience other symptoms such as fatigue or abdominal pain, it is important to get checked by a healthcare professional.

What Colour Is Considered Normal?

In most cases, urine that is pale yellow or straw-coloured is considered normal. This usually indicates that you are drinking enough fluids and your body is functioning as expected.

When Should You See a Doctor?

While urine colour changes are not always a sign of illness, it's best to seek medical attention if: The unusual colour lasts for several days.

You notice blood in your urine.

You experience pain while urinating.

You have fever, dizziness, or other concerning symptoms.