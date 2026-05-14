Gov't announces GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 start-up loans for Ghanaian Youth under 24H+ programme: How to apply
Young Ghanaians can apply for GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 start-up loans under the 24H+ Programme.
Applicants must register through the Expression of Interest form on the 24H+ Portal.
Beneficiaries will also receive training, internships and business incentives including tax relief and funding support.
Young Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 35 can now apply for start-up business loans ranging from GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 under the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+).
The programme is part of government’s broader effort to support entrepreneurship, industrialisation, job creation and export development across the country.
In addition to business financing, beneficiaries will also have access to free digital skills training, internships, tax incentives and concessionary funding opportunities.
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Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official 24H+ website
Applicants must visit the official 24H+ portal:
24H+ Official Portal
Step 2: Navigate to the “Contact Us” section
On the homepage, click on the “Contact Us” menu to access available application options.
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Step 3: Select the “Expression of Interest Form”
Applicants are required to click on the “Expression of Interest Form” to begin the registration process.
Step 4: Choose your preferred opportunity
The portal allows applicants to register interest in several business and employment opportunities under the programme. Young entrepreneurs seeking start-up funding should select the relevant entrepreneurship or business option.
Other available opportunities include:
Becoming a 24/7 Ready Business
Becoming an Anchor Farmer in an Agbledu
Agro-Ecological Park
Setting up an agro-processing facility
Joining the Tamale Air Cargo Hub
Registering interest in the Wumbei Industrial Park
Joining the Akosombo Textiles and Garments Park
Participating in the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park
Becoming a transporter on the Volta Lake
Enrolling in the National Creators’ Academy
Step 5: Fill in your personal and business information
Applicants will be required to provide:
Full name
Contact information
Age
Region and location
Educational or professional background
Business idea or existing business details
Relevant skills and experience
Step 6: Submit the application online
After completing the form, applicants must submit it through the portal for review by the 24H+ Secretariat. Government says additional opportunities will be added in future phases of the programme.
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Benefits available for selected applicants
Young people selected under the programme may receive:
Start-up business loans from GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000
Free digital skills training at TVET centres across all 16 regions
Guaranteed internships with 24H+ partner companies
Concessionary financing through Development Bank Ghana
Equity funding support through the Venture Capital Trust Fund
Priority consideration will also be given to cooperatives and trade associations.
Additional incentives for businesses and young entrepreneurs
Government has also announced several incentives aimed at supporting participating businesses and encouraging expansion. These include:
Reduced Corporate Income Tax for businesses operating two-shift and three-shift systems
Priority access to electricity and water supply
Import tax exemptions on machinery and raw materials not produced locally VAT relief for businesses operating in selected sectors
Export performance rebates
Geographic tax relief packages
Tax-free periods during the early years of operation for businesses in manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing and tourism
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According to President John Dramani Mahama, the programme is intended to remove barriers affecting production and business growth in key sectors of the economy.
He described the initiative as “a holistic, integrated multisectoral programme” designed to support agriculture, fisheries, manufacturing, exports and the creative industry while creating sustainable jobs for young people.
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