Gov't announces GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 start-up loans for Ghanaian Youth under 24H+ programme: How to apply

Ghanaians aged 18 to 35 can now apply for start-up business loans ranging from GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 under the government’s 24H+ programme, with free digital skills training, internships and tax incentives also available.

Young Ghanaians can apply for GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 start-up loans under the 24H+ Programme.

Applicants must register through the Expression of Interest form on the 24H+ Portal.

Beneficiaries will also receive training, internships and business incentives including tax relief and funding support.

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Young Ghanaians between the ages of 18 and 35 can now apply for start-up business loans ranging from GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000 under the government’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+).

The programme is part of government’s broader effort to support entrepreneurship, industrialisation, job creation and export development across the country.

In addition to business financing, beneficiaries will also have access to free digital skills training, internships, tax incentives and concessionary funding opportunities.

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Below is a step-by-step guide on how to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official 24H+ website

Applicants must visit the official 24H+ portal:

24H+ Official Portal

Step 2: Navigate to the “Contact Us” section

On the homepage, click on the “Contact Us” menu to access available application options.

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Step 3: Select the “Expression of Interest Form”

Applicants are required to click on the “Expression of Interest Form” to begin the registration process.

Step 4: Choose your preferred opportunity

The portal allows applicants to register interest in several business and employment opportunities under the programme. Young entrepreneurs seeking start-up funding should select the relevant entrepreneurship or business option.

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Other available opportunities include: Becoming a 24/7 Ready Business

Becoming an Anchor Farmer in an Agbledu

Agro-Ecological Park

Setting up an agro-processing facility

Joining the Tamale Air Cargo Hub

Registering interest in the Wumbei Industrial Park

Joining the Akosombo Textiles and Garments Park

Participating in the Legon Pharmaceutical Innovation Park

Becoming a transporter on the Volta Lake

Enrolling in the National Creators’ Academy

Step 5: Fill in your personal and business information

Applicants will be required to provide: Full name

Contact information

Age

Region and location

Educational or professional background

Business idea or existing business details

Relevant skills and experience

Step 6: Submit the application online

After completing the form, applicants must submit it through the portal for review by the 24H+ Secretariat. Government says additional opportunities will be added in future phases of the programme.

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Benefits available for selected applicants

Young people selected under the programme may receive: Start-up business loans from GH₵5,000 to GH₵500,000

Free digital skills training at TVET centres across all 16 regions

Guaranteed internships with 24H+ partner companies

Concessionary financing through Development Bank Ghana

Equity funding support through the Venture Capital Trust Fund



Priority consideration will also be given to cooperatives and trade associations.

Additional incentives for businesses and young entrepreneurs

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Government has also announced several incentives aimed at supporting participating businesses and encouraging expansion. These include:

Reduced Corporate Income Tax for businesses operating two-shift and three-shift systems

Priority access to electricity and water supply

Import tax exemptions on machinery and raw materials not produced locally VAT relief for businesses operating in selected sectors

Export performance rebates

Geographic tax relief packages

Tax-free periods during the early years of operation for businesses in manufacturing, ICT, agro-processing and tourism

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the programme is intended to remove barriers affecting production and business growth in key sectors of the economy.