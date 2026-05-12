East Legon businessman arrested over alleged drugging and sharing explicit videos of women on Telegram

East Legon businessman arrested over alleged drugging and sharing explicit videos of women on Telegram

East Legon businessman arrested over alleged drugging and sharing explicit videos of women on Telegram

The CID and BNI have arrested East Legon businessman for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting and secretly filming women, then sharing the videos on a Telegram platform. Investigations are ongoing as forensic analysis of seized devices continues.

A 36-year-old East Legon businessman, Joshua Kojo Anane Boate, has been arrested by CID and BNI over alleged drugging and sexual assault of women.

Police say he operated a Telegram platform where videos of victims, allegedly recorded without consent after being sedated, were shared online.

Several electronic devices and suspected drugs were retrieved from his residence, with investigations and forensic analysis currently ongoing.

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The Cybercrime Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), in a join operation with the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), has arrested a 36-year-old businessman in East Legon over allegations of drugging, sexually assaulting and secretly recording women, then sharing the content online without consent.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Kojo Anane Boate, is alleged to have run a Telegram platform where explicit videos of women believed to have been drugged were circulated.

Briefing journalists at the CID Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, the Director-General of the CID, Commissioner of Police Lydia Yaako Donkor, said the arrest is part of ongoing investigations into cyber-related sexual exploitation.

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According to her, the suspect was arrested on May 6, 2026, through an intelligence-led operation carried out by the CID Cybercrime Unit in collaboration with the BNI.

Investigators say the suspect operated a Telegram channel identified as “VIP Sleep Fetish 2025”, where he allegedly uploaded videos of women recorded without their knowledge or consent.

Police believe the suspect targeted women at nightclubs in Accra during 2025, where he allegedly approached victims and administered a sedative drug, alprazolam (Xanax), before sexually assaulting them while they were unconscious.

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COP Donkor said the victims were reportedly filmed during these incidents and the content later shared on the Telegram platform.

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Items retrieved from suspect’s residence

A search conducted at the suspect’s home led to the recovery of several electronic devices, including: Two iPhones

One feature phone

A memory card

A Seagate external hard drive

A MacBook laptop

An iSave device

Police also found empty sachets suspected to have contained Alprazolam (Xanax) and Midazolam (Versed).

The CID Director-General said all electronic devices have been sent for forensic examination, while the substances will be analysed by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for verification.

COP Lydia Yaako Donkor confirmed that the suspect has been arraigned before court, while investigations continue.

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