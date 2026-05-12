Police Inspector arrested over alleged armed robbery attacks on 8 mobile money vendors in Kumasi (Video)

Police Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah has been arrested in Kumasi over alleged armed robbery attacks targeting mobile money vendors after reportedly leaving his phone behind during one of the incidents.

Police Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah has been arrested in Kumasi over alleged armed robbery attacks targeting mobile money vendors.

One victim claimed the officer robbed her at gunpoint of GH₵38,600, phones, ATM cards and other valuables.

Police investigations reportedly intensified after the suspect allegedly left his phone behind during one of the robbery operations, leading to his arrest.

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A Police Inspector stationed at Abuakwa in the Ashanti Region has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of robbery attacks targeting mobile money vendors in Kumasi.

The suspect, identified as Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah, is accused of robbing more than eight MoMo vendors in separate incidents.

One of the victims, Victoria Arkoh, told Crime Check Foundation that she was attacked at her shop at Santasi-Adiembra on May 4, 2026.

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According to her, the officer arrived on a motorbike pretending to conduct a transaction before later pulling a gun on her.

He came on a motorbike and stood behind my shop where the entrance is. I asked him to stand in front of the counter so the CCTV could capture him, she recounted.

Mrs Arkoh said the suspect initially requested her phone number so someone could transfer money to him, but she declined and advised him to ask the sender to authorise a cash-out instead.

Inspector Bright Appiah Danquah arrested for alledgedly robbing 8 MoMo vendors.

She explained that shortly after she returned to sit at the counter, the suspect moved to the back entrance of the shop, pointed a gun at her and demanded all the money she had.

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As I went inside to sit at the counter, he went to the back door, pointed a gun at me, and demanded all my money. I urinated on myself, and it drained onto my one-year-old baby, she said.

The victim stated that the suspect fled with GH₵38,600 in cash, her ATM card, Ghana card, wedding ring and mobile phones.

She added that although she screamed for help, bystanders were too frightened to pursue the suspect because he was armed and riding a motorbike.

Mrs Arkoh said she later reported the incident to the Sokoban Police Station, where she discovered another mobile money vendor had allegedly been robbed by the same officer a day earlier.

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According to her, the breakthrough in the case came after the suspect reportedly left his mobile phone behind during one of the robbery operations.

She explained that in that particular incident, the vendor allegedly asked the suspect to enter the shop to collect money before running away.

When he went to rob one of the MoMo vendors, the victim told him to enter the shop to collect the money. While they were going inside, the victim ran off, she said.

The officer left his gun and phone on the counter. After taking the money, he grabbed his gun but forgot his phone. The phone led to his arrest, she added.

Police investigations reportedly linked the phone to Inspector Bright after officers found information confirming he was a member of the Police Service.

Mrs Arkoh further claimed that before his arrest, the suspect had earlier reported to the Adiebeba Police Station that his phone had been stolen and requested assistance to track it.

She disclosed that at least eight other victims have since lodged complaints against the officer. The case has reportedly been transferred to the Central Police Station, where an identification parade was conducted.

According to Mrs Arkoh, four additional suspects made up of two Police officers and two civilians have also been arrested in connection with the case and remanded into custody pending further investigations.

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