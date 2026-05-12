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Sergio Ramos consortium agrees €444m deal in principle to buy Sevilla

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 14:00 - 12 May 2026
Sergio Ramos seals Sevilla takeover, he'll be the new owner | Getty Images
Sergio Ramos seals Sevilla takeover, he'll be the new owner | Getty Images
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  • A Sergio Ramos-led consortium has reached a €444m agreement in principle to acquire Sevilla.

  • The deal is subject to final financial completion and due diligence before being finalised.

  • Ramos, a former Sevilla player, is leading the bid to take over his boyhood club.

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A consortium led by former Sergio Ramos has reached an agreement in principle worth approximately €444 million to acquire his boyhood club, Sevilla FC.

Ramos, 40, is the public face of the investor group backed by the Five Eleven fund, which entered an exclusive three-month negotiation window in January to pursue the takeover of the relegation-threatened La Liga side.

According to The Athletic, the agreement in principle was finalised on Tuesday following extensive due diligence and shareholder negotiations that lasted between eight and ten hours on Monday. The sources spoke anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the deal.

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The consortium is expected to complete the acquisition process by late May or early June, provided the required capital is fully secured. A financial guarantee has reportedly already been submitted as part of the transaction framework.

Financial Review and Club Valuation

The deal follows a detailed financial assessment of Sevilla’s economic position. Earlier reports indicated uncertainty surrounding the club’s debt valuation, previously estimated at around €180 million. However, internal sources suggest the net debt may be closer to €90 million, which would be deducted from the overall valuation.

Sevilla’s financial situation has deteriorated in recent seasons, with losses reported at €81.8 million for the 2023–24 campaign. Analysts also warn that relegation from La Liga could reduce the club’s value by an estimated 25–30 per cent.

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The club currently sits 13th in La Liga, just three points above the relegation zone with three matches remaining in the 2025–26 season.

Ramos’ Emotional Return to Sevilla

Sergio Ramos began his professional career at Sevilla, making his first-team debut in 2004 before moving to Real Madrid, where he spent 16 highly successful years. He later had a spell at Paris Saint-Germain before returning to Sevilla in 2023.

READ MORE: Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after just 25 minutes played

A 2010 FIFA World Cup winner with Spain, Ramos made a total of 87 appearances across his two spells at Sevilla. He has been a free agent since departing the Mexican side Monterrey in December.

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The proposed takeover marks a significant development in the club’s ownership future, with Ramos positioned at the centre of an ambitious investment project aimed at stabilising and rebuilding Sevilla both on and off the pitch.

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