Xabi Alonso emerges as leading contender for Chelsea job as Blues intensify managerial search

Chelsea are reportedly pushing to appoint Xabi Alonso as their new manager, with positive talks held as the club considers several candidates ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea FC are intensifying their search for a new manager, with Xabi Alonso emerging as the leading candidate for the Stamford Bridge job.

Reports say Chelsea have held positive talks with Alonso, although other names including Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and Filipe Luís are also being considered.

The Blues are aiming to appoint a permanent manager before the 2026 FIFA World Cup after another turbulent season marked by managerial instability.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea FC are intensifying their search for a new permanent manager, with former Real Madrid CF and Bayer 04 Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso emerging as the leading candidate to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

According to reports from talkSPORT, Chelsea have already held positive talks with Alonso as the club steps up efforts to appoint a new manager.

The Spaniard is currently without a club after being dismissed by Real Madrid earlier this year following a difficult seven-month spell at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite that setback, Alonso remains highly rated across Europe after previously leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title during an unbeaten domestic campaign.

READ ALSO: Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title

Chelsea are searching for their latest permanent manager following the dismissal of Liam Rosenior, with Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane currently serving as interim boss.

Under-21 coach Calum McFarlane

The Blues have endured another turbulent campaign under the ownership of BlueCo, continuing a cycle of managerial instability that has seen multiple coaching changes in recent years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Alonso is viewed internally as Chelsea’s preferred candidate because of his tactical reputation, elite playing pedigree and success with young players.

Chelsea are exploring a deal for the 44-year-old and that discussions between both parties have been positive so far.

However, the race remains open, with several other high-profile names also under consideration.

Among the managers linked with the role are Andoni Iraola of AFC Bournemouth, Marco Silva of Fulham FC, Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace FC and former Chelsea defender Filipe Luís, who has impressed with Brazilian side CR Flamengo.

Advertisement

Advertisement