Jose Mourinho in final negotiations to become Real Madrid coach
José Mourinho is in advanced talks to become the next head coach of Real Madrid.
He is the leading candidate to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the club.
Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning major trophies including La Liga.
José Mourinho is in advanced negotiations to become the next head coach of Real Madrid, marking a potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu 13 years after his first spell in charge.
The 63-year-old Portuguese manager is currently the leading candidate and the only coach in active talks with the club regarding the position.
If appointed, Mourinho would replace current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso.
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is understood to have first explored the possibility of Mourinho’s return shortly after Alonso’s exit, during early discussions with the coach’s representatives according to BBC Sports.
Mourinho is currently managing SL Benfica on a two-year deal he signed last September. He recently stated that he prefers not to comment on his future while the season is ongoing.
Mourinho would reunite with Pérez, a partnership that previously delivered significant success during his first spell at the club. Between 2010 and 2013, Mourinho guided Real Madrid to three trophies, including a record-breaking La Liga title in the 2011–12 season.
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