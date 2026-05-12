Jose Mourinho in final negotiations to become Real Madrid coach | Photo via SkySport

Jose Mourinho in final negotiations to become Real Madrid coach | Photo via SkySport

José Mourinho is in advanced talks to become the next head coach of Real Madrid.

He is the leading candidate to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at the club.

Mourinho previously managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning major trophies including La Liga.

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José Mourinho is in advanced negotiations to become the next head coach of Real Madrid, marking a potential return to the Santiago Bernabéu 13 years after his first spell in charge.

The 63-year-old Portuguese manager is currently the leading candidate and the only coach in active talks with the club regarding the position.

If appointed, Mourinho would replace current head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, who took over in January following the departure of Xabi Alonso.

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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is understood to have first explored the possibility of Mourinho’s return shortly after Alonso’s exit, during early discussions with the coach’s representatives according to BBC Sports.

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Mourinho is currently managing SL Benfica on a two-year deal he signed last September. He recently stated that he prefers not to comment on his future while the season is ongoing.