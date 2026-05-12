Why Otto Addo was included in FIFA Technical Study Group for 2026 World Cup revealed

Former Ghana head coach Otto Addo has been appointed to the FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a decision driven by his technical experience and FIFA’s broader push to modernise how the game is analysed.

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The TSG brings together former coaches, players, and football experts to study all 104 matches of the tournament in real time.

The group operates across stadiums and a central performance hub in Miami, using multiple video feeds and advanced data systems to assess tactical trends and player performances.

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Explaining the purpose of the group, FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsène Wenger highlighted its long-term vision for football development.

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He stated:

The Technical Study Group helps identify trends in the game, prepare future generations for football’s development and contribute to making the sport more exciting by highlighting the qualities players will need in the future.

Wenger also stressed the importance of data in modern football analysis, noting,

With an unprecedented level of high-quality data, the TSG will be able to describe, analyse and interpret what is happening on the pitch in a way that inspires both technical experts and football fans. We are not only collecting more data than before but also trying to strike the right balance between technical expertise and data. At the same time, we want to share our technical observations in real time during the tournament.

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Why Otto Addo Fits the Role

Otto Addo’s inclusion reflects FIFA’s strategy of combining elite coaching experience with analytical expertise. Having previously led the Ghana national football team at a FIFA World Cup, he brings first-hand knowledge of international tournament pressure, tactical preparation, and player performance at the highest level.

His experience as both a player and coach in top-level football is seen as valuable in helping the TSG interpret tactical trends and evaluate performances during the tournament.

What the Group Will Do at the World Cup

Otto Addo

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The TSG will assess every match of the 2026 World Cup using six camera angles and thousands of live data points per game. Members will analyse tactical systems, team structures, and individual performances, while also selecting players for official tournament awards.

The insights gathered will help FIFA understand how football is evolving in real time and how future tactical trends are developing on the global stage.

Ghana’s World Cup Journey

Black Stars

Ghana has been drawn in Group L alongside the England national football team, the Croatia national football team, and the Panama national football team. The Black Stars will begin their campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17, face England in Boston on June 23, and conclude the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27.