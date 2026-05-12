SM blogger Webkid Afrika faces serious charges after arrest over fake post against Stonebwoy

A Ghanaian blogger known as WebkidAfrika has appeared before court over alleged false and offensive social media posts targeting Stonebwoy and his family, as cybercrime investigations deepen.

A social media user known as WebkidAfrika, identified as Abdul Gafaru Sadi, has been arraigned before court over alleged false and offensive posts targeting Stonebwoy and his family.

Prosecutors claim the accused shared provocative content on X, including posts describing the musician as “mad” and “evil”, allegedly contributing to online attacks against Stonebwoy’s household.

Investigators also allege that several bloggers were recruited as part of a coordinated online campaign, with more arrests expected as investigations continue.

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A Ghanaian social media blogger and outspoken supporter of the Shatta Movement, popularly known online as WebkidAfrika, has been dragged before court over allegations of spreading false information and sharing offensive posts allegedly aimed at Stonebwoy and his family.

According to prosecutors, the accused , a salesman and blogger based in Community 1 Site 2, Tema, allegedly used his X account to circulate content authorities claim was false, provocative, and likely to incite fear and public unrest.

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Court filings state that on or around 11 November 2024, the accused intentionally published online communications said to have threatened the safety and wellbeing of the award-winning musician and his relatives.

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The case has been brought under Section 76 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which addresses the publication of false news through electronic platforms.

Prosecutors allege the posts formed part of a broader pattern of online activity considered harmful and misleading, particularly due to the nature of the claims made against the artiste and his family.

In addition to the false publication charge, WebkidAfrika is also facing a separate count of offensive conduct likely to breach the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Court documents further revealed that the matter reportedly intensified after Stonebwoy discovered in August 2025 that several videos had disappeared from his YouTube channel. Following internal checks, suspicion allegedly fell on a former social media administrator and manager identified as Casey Kobia.

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A formal complaint was subsequently lodged with the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), after which the matter was transferred to the Cybercrime Unit for further investigation.

Investigators claim their enquiries uncovered an alleged arrangement in which several bloggers, including WebkidAfrika, were contracted to circulate photographs of Stonebwoy, his wife, and children online alongside inflammatory captions.

Some of the posts referenced in court documents allegedly contained statements such as

Married this thing but had the nerve to call Shatta Wale’s wife prostitute, Stonebwoy you are mad

and

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Daddy once took advantage of Abena Korkor!!! Stonebwoy is evil.

Authorities contend that the publications encouraged additional social media users to join in, resulting in a wave of offensive commentary directed at the musician and his family.

Prosecutors further argued that the alleged coordinated nature of the online activity created tension and amounted to conduct capable of disturbing public peace.

WebkidAfrika was arrested on 7 May 2026 as investigations continue. Security agencies say efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals believed to be connected to the alleged online campaign.

Social media commentator WebkidAfrika appears in court over allegations linked to offensive online posts targeting Stonebwoy and his family.