Mexico cancels early school closure for students ahead of World Cup

Mexico reverses decision to end school year early for students to watch World Cup | Getty Images

Mexico reverses decision to end school year early for students to watch World Cup | Getty Images

Mexico has cancelled plans to end the school year early for students during the 2026 World Cup.

Schools will now close on July 15 as originally scheduled.

The decision followed public criticism and concerns over lost learning time.

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The Mexican government has reversed its decision to end the 2025/2026 academic year nearly six weeks earlier than scheduled following widespread criticism from parents, education groups and the public.

Mexico’s Ministry of Public Education (SEP) confirmed on Monday that the school calendar would remain unchanged after consultations with the National Council of Educational Authorities and discussions led by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The clarification comes days after authorities announced plans to move the end of the school year from July 15 to June 5 due to concerns over extreme heat conditions and Mexico’s role as a co-host of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

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However, SEP later stated that all schools across the country would now continue academic activities until July 15 as originally planned.

Mexico Maintains Original Academic Calendar

Mexico's Education Secretary Mario Delgado says the school year will end 40 days early -- before the World Cup begins © Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP/File

Mexico’s Secretary of Public Education, Mario Delgado, explained that the decision was made to protect students’ access to full academic instruction while providing certainty for millions of families.

According to Delgado, maintaining the official school calendar ensures stability for parents and students who rely heavily on fixed academic schedules for their daily routines.

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The government had initially argued that the proposed early closure was necessary because of an expected severe heatwave during the summer period. Data from NASA showed that several temperature records have already been broken in Mexico this year.

In the northwestern city of Hermosillo, temperatures reportedly reached a record 107°F (42°C) in March. Meteorologists have also warned that more intense heatwaves are expected in June and July, with temperatures projected to exceed normal seasonal averages.

2026 World Cup Also Influenced Initial Decision

FIFA World Cup trophy

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Mexico is set to host 13 matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including games in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The iconic Estadio Azteca will stage several matches, including a Round of 16 fixture on July 5.

Mexico’s national team will open the tournament against South Africa on June 11 at the Estadio Azteca before facing South Korea and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

The earlier announcement triggered backlash on social media and criticism from Mexico’s National Union of Parents, which accused authorities of reducing instructional time for students. The organisation also described the use of the World Cup as justification for shortening the school year as "unacceptable".

President Sheinbaum later signalled that the proposal had not been finalised, stating that authorities would wait for a definitive resolution before making changes.