Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after just 25 minutes played

Tariq Lamptey has left ACF Fiorentina after a mutual contract termination.

Injuries limited the Ghana defender to just 25 minutes in Serie A.

Lamptey is now a free agent ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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ACF Fiorentina have officially announced the immediate termination of Tariq Lamptey’s contract following a mutual agreement between both parties.

The 25-year-old right-back joined the Serie A outfit from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a €6 million transfer and signed a three-year deal amid high expectations.

Lamptey, a former Chelsea FC academy graduate, had previously earned praise from Frank Lampard after an impressive breakthrough display against Arsenal FC. Many believed the move to Italy could help revive his injury-troubled career.

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However, his spell in Florence quickly turned into a disappointing chapter.

The Ghana international made only two substitute appearances before earning his first – and ultimately final – start for Fiorentina against Como 1907 on September 21, 2025. His night ended after just 22 minutes when he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

🚨👋🏿 Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract with immediate effect after only 25 mins played at the club. pic.twitter.com/uoKNrXSS4Z — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2026

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That appearance proved to be his last for the club.

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The setback added to a growing list of injury problems that have plagued Lamptey throughout his career. During his time at Brighton, the defender spent lengthy periods sidelined with fitness issues, and unfortunately those struggles continued in Italy.

In total, Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after playing just 25 minutes across all competitions.

The contract termination, confirmed with two games remaining in the Serie A season, now makes the defender a free agent.