Advertisement

Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after just 25 minutes played

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 20:39 - 11 May 2026
Tariq Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after injury-hit spell ends in contract termination | Getty Images
Tariq Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after injury-hit spell ends in contract termination | Getty Images
Advertisement

  • Tariq Lamptey has left ACF Fiorentina after a mutual contract termination.

  • Injuries limited the Ghana defender to just 25 minutes in Serie A.

  • Lamptey is now a free agent ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

ACF Fiorentina have officially announced the immediate termination of Tariq Lamptey’s contract following a mutual agreement between both parties.

The 25-year-old right-back joined the Serie A outfit from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer in a €6 million transfer and signed a three-year deal amid high expectations.

Lamptey, a former Chelsea FC academy graduate, had previously earned praise from Frank Lampard after an impressive breakthrough display against Arsenal FC. Many believed the move to Italy could help revive his injury-troubled career.

MUST READ: Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo named in Technical Study Group for FIFA World Cup 2026

Advertisement

However, his spell in Florence quickly turned into a disappointing chapter.

The Ghana international made only two substitute appearances before earning his first – and ultimately final – start for Fiorentina against Como 1907 on September 21, 2025. His night ended after just 22 minutes when he suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

READ ALSO: Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title

That appearance proved to be his last for the club.

Advertisement

The setback added to a growing list of injury problems that have plagued Lamptey throughout his career. During his time at Brighton, the defender spent lengthy periods sidelined with fitness issues, and unfortunately those struggles continued in Italy.

In total, Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after playing just 25 minutes across all competitions.

READ MORE: FIFA introduces no racism, be active and unity campaigns ahead of World Cup 2026

The contract termination, confirmed with two games remaining in the Serie A season, now makes the defender a free agent.

The timing is particularly unfortunate with the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching, as his lack of match fitness and game time leaves his chances of earning a call-up to the Ghana national football team in serious doubt.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion
News
11.05.2026
Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion
Tariq Lamptey leaves Fiorentina after injury-hit spell ends in contract termination | Getty Images
Sports
11.05.2026
Fiorentina terminate Tariq Lamptey’s contract after just 25 minutes played
Free SHS In Ghana
News
11.05.2026
No SHS will face food shortages again under reviewed Free SHS policy, Haruna Iddrisu assures
Black Sherif says he is confident he can win TGMA Artiste of the Year for a third time
Entertainment
11.05.2026
Black Sherif says he is confident he can win TGMA Artiste of the Year for a third time
UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials
Sports
11.05.2026
UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials
Furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of stadium after celebrating in home end
Sports
11.05.2026
Furious West Ham fans kick 'Arsenal supporters' out of stadium after celebrating in home end