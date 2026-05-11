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Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 20:49 - 11 May 2026
Ghana T-Bill Returns Near Zero in Real Terms, Forcing Banks to Lend
Ghana’s Treasury bill auction recorded a strong rebound with GH¢7.02 billion in bids, surpassing the government’s target as investor confidence improves amid easing inflation and cedi stability.
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  • Ghana’s latest Treasury bill auction recorded GH¢7.02 billion in bids against a target of GH¢6.37 billion, signaling a strong rebound in investor confidence.

  • The 91-day Treasury bill attracted the highest demand, while interest rates on all short-term instruments continued to decline slightly.

  • Easing inflation, cedi stability and improving macroeconomic conditions are factors that are helping to restore investor appetite for government securities.

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Investor confidence for Ghana’s Treasury bills has shown signs of recovery after weeks of weak participation which offers fresh relief to government financing efforts amid changing market conditions.

READ ALSO: How to make your money work for you

According to results released by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded total bids of GH¢7.83 billion in the latest Treasury bill auction against a target of GH¢4.35 billion, representing an oversubscription of about of 80%.

The Treasury accepted GH¢6.09 billion of the bids submitted. The recovery hints at a sharp turnaround from recent weeks when investor demand weakened and the government failed to meet its borrowing targets.

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The recovery comes after several consecutive weeks in which government struggled to meet auction targets.

Data from previous auctions showed that government missed its Treasury bill target for seven consecutive weeks.

READ ALSO: Borrow from treasury bills and pay us – Pension Bondholders to govt

The trend could be attributed to the weaker appetite to liquidity pressures and expectations of changing interest rate trends.

However, the latest turnaround suggests confidence may be gradually stabilising within the money market.

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The 91-day bill once again emerged as the most attractive instrument, continuing a trend seen throughout the year.

It drew bids amounting to GH$5.72 billion, of which GH$4.37 billion was taken up.

The 182-day bill also attracted GH$0.65 billion in bids, with GH$0.57 billion accepted, while the 364-day bill saw GH¢1.46 billion in bids, of which GH¢1.14 billion was approved.

READ ALSO: Smart Money Moves: Building your wealth step by step with treasury bills in Ghana

The renewed demand may also reflect improving macroeconomic sentiment following Ghana’s recent economic recovery indicators, including easing inflation and relative currency stability.

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Despite the fluctuations, Treasury bills remain one of Ghana’s most popular low-risk investment instruments among institutional and retail investors.

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