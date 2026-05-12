Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama gifts Xenophobia victim GH¢200,000, pledges to establish cement business for him

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to establish a cement distribution and hardware business for Emmanuel Asamoah, the Ghanaian returnee affected by xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama has promised to establish a cement distribution and construction hardware business for Emmanuel Asamoah after his return from South Africa.

Emmanuel Asamoah reportedly returned to Ghana after facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa and has decided to venture into the hardware business.

Mr Mahama also presented him with GH¢200,000 and encouraged Ghanaians abroad facing hardship to return home and pursue business or vocational opportunities.

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Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has pledged to support Emmanuel Asamoah, the Ghanaian who recently returned home after reportedly facing xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

As part of the support package, Mr Ibrahim Mahama has promised to establish a cement distribution and construction hardware business for Emmanuel in Ghana.

The businessman made the commitment during a meeting held at his office with Emmanuel Asamoah and Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa.

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The intervention follows earlier assurances Mr Mahama reportedly gave to the Minister for Foreign Affairs about supporting Emmanuel with a business venture of his choice after his return to Ghana.

Ghanaian Millionaire, Ibrahim Mahama

During the meeting, Mr Mahama also encouraged Ghanaians living in South Africa and other countries to consider returning home to explore opportunities in business and skills development.

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According to him, individuals facing difficulties abroad should not hesitate to return home and start afresh through entrepreneurship or vocational training.

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Ibrahim Mahama, Emmanuel Asamoah and Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa

Emmanuel, who previously operated a nails and hairdressing business in South Africa, has reportedly decided to move into the construction hardware sector in Ghana.

Mr Mahama also praised Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa for his efforts and commitment towards the welfare of Ghanaians living in the country.