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Ghana secures broadcast rights for 2026 FIFA World Cup matches - Kofi Adams

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:28 - 12 May 2026
Sports-and-Recreation-Minister-Kofi-Adams
Ghana has secured broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as GCB Bank donates GH¢5 million to the Black Stars fundraising campaign ahead of the global tournament.
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  • Ghana’s government says it has secured broadcast rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ensuring matches will be shown live on selected media platforms across the country.

  • Sports Minister Kofi Adams made the announcement after GCB Bank donated GH¢5 million to the Black Stars fundraising campaign.

  • The fundraising initiative is part of efforts to support Ghana’s preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Arrangements have been completed to ensure the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be broadcast live across multiple media platforms in the country after securing television rights for the tournament.

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Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, disclosed the development during a ceremony marking a GH¢5 million donation by GCB Bank to the Black Stars fundraising campaign in Accra.

“Through the support of government and fundraising efforts, we have been able to secure broadcast rights to telecast the World Cup matches live on some of the media stations,” the Minister announced.
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The donation is an addition to the national fundraising initiative launched by the government to mobilise financial support for the Ghana national football team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Shatta Wale donates $100,000, Stonebwoy pledges $101,000 to support Black Stars
Shatta Wale donates $100,000, Stonebwoy pledges $101,000 to support Black Stars

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The campaign is aimed at reducing pressure on the national budget while encouraging stronger private-sector participation in sports financing.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation officially appointed GCB Bank as the collection bank for the newly established Ghana Sports Fund, created to provide long-term financing for sports development in the country.

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Speaking at the latest donation ceremony, Kofi Adams stressed that preparations for the World Cup require broad national backing.

READ ALSO: UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials

The Minister did not disclose the exact media stations that would carry the matches, but confirmed that negotiations for broadcasting access had been successfully concluded.

Globally, FIFA’s broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup have attracted major competition due to the tournament’s expanded format, which will feature 48 teams and 104 matches for the first time in history.

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Ghana secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup after topping their qualifying group, marking the country’s fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament.

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