'I was paid GH¢50 for my first-ever performance in 2019' - 2026 TGMA AOTY Black Sherif

Black Sherif reveals he earned just GH¢50 at his first performance in 2019 before rising to win multiple awards, including Artiste of the Year at the 2026 TGMA, becoming one of Ghana’s most decorated young artistes.

Black Sherif revealed he earned just GH¢50 for his first-ever performance in 2019, marking the humble start of his music career.

He recalled relocating to Tema, releasing early songs like Cry For Me and Mariana, and performing in small towns such as Ejisu to build recognition.

Fast forward to 2026, he has become one of Ghana’s most decorated artistes, winning multiple honours including Artiste of the Year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards and amassing 13 TGMA awards before age 25.

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Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has reflected on the humble beginnings of his career, recalling how his first-ever stage performance in 2019 marked the start of his journey in music, despite earning only a modest fee.

In a recent reflection on his rise to fame, the award-winning artiste recounted moving to Tema in November 2019 before returning to his hometown of Konongo the following month for what became his first official performance.

He said:

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My first performance was somewhere, was it 2019? Yeah, December 2019. I moved to Tema in November 2019. I went back home in December because at that time we had two official songs 'Cry For Me' and 'Mariana'. We were ‘blown’ artistes in our city.

2026 TGMA Ariste of the Year Black Sherif

At the time, Black Sherif and his team were still building a local following, with their early songs circulating within Konongo and surrounding communities. He noted that they even embarked on a small promotional tour around Ejisu and nearby towns to gain more exposure.

The breakthrough moment, however, came when he was paid just GH¢50 for his first professional performance in Ejisu, an experience he now describes as the foundation of his career.

He added:

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I was paid GH¢50 for my first-ever performance in Ejisu in December 2019. I had two songs at the time. The next day, my friends and I went to a hotel to relax in the swimming pool.

From those early days of small-stage performances, Black Sherif has gone on to become one of Ghana’s most successful contemporary artistes.

His rise was further cemented at the recently concluded Telecel Ghana Music Awards, held on 9 May 2026, where he made history by becoming one of the most decorated artistes in the scheme’s history.

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At the ceremony, he secured five major awards, including the prestigious Artiste of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Album of the Year for Iron Boy, Best Hip Hop Song for Where Dem Boyz, and Best Afropop Song of the Year for Sacrifice.

With these wins, Black Sherif has now amassed 13 TGMA awards before the age of 25, further cementing his place among Ghana’s most influential music stars.