Top 10 countries with the highest plastic surgery rates in the world

South Korea, Brazil, the United States and other countries continue to lead global cosmetic surgery trends. Here are the top 10 countries with the highest plastic surgery rates in the world.

South Korea ranks among the world’s leading countries for plastic surgery, with procedures like double eyelid surgery and facial contouring highly popular.

Countries including Brazil, the United States, Turkey and Mexico also record high cosmetic surgery rates due to beauty culture and medical tourism.

Experts say social media influence, celebrity culture and changing beauty standards continue to drive the global rise in plastic surgery.

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Plastic surgery is no longer limited to celebrities and the wealthy. Across the world, millions of people now undergo cosmetic procedures every year for beauty enhancement, confidence, reconstruction or social pressure linked to appearance.

In some countries, cosmetic surgery has become so common that it is viewed as part of everyday life. From nose jobs and liposuction to Botox, facelifts and jaw reshaping, the global cosmetic surgery industry continues to grow rapidly.

Social media, beauty trends, celebrity influence and medical tourism have all contributed to the increasing demand for cosmetic procedures worldwide.

According to data published by World Population Review and Statistico Plastic Surgery Rankings, several countries now record exceptionally high plastic surgery rates per capita, with millions of cosmetic procedures performed globally every year.

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These are the countries with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita in the world.

1. South Korea

Double eyelid surgery

South Korea is widely recognised as the plastic surgery capital of the world. Cosmetic enhancement has become deeply embedded in modern Korean society, especially among young adults and people working in highly competitive industries.

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Procedures such as double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, jawline contouring and skin treatments are extremely popular. South Korea also attracts thousands of medical tourists every year because of its advanced technology and specialised surgeons.

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2. Argentina

Argentina ranks second on the list of countries with the highest cosmetic surgery rates in Latin America. Beauty and physical appearance play a strong role in the country’s culture, especially in major cities such as Buenos Aires.

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Breast augmentation, liposuction, tummy tucks and facial procedures are among the most common surgeries performed. Cosmetic surgery has become increasingly accessible, with many clinics offering affordable procedures compared to North America and Europe.

3. Brazil

Brazil is globally famous for its beauty standards and body-conscious culture. Cosmetic surgery is extremely common and socially accepted, with the country performing millions of procedures every year.

Brazilian surgeons are internationally recognised for body contouring procedures such as liposuction and the Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). Breast surgeries and tummy tucks are also highly popular.

4. Colombia

Liposuction

Colombia ranks fourth on the list with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita. The country attracts both local and international patients seeking affordable procedures performed by experienced cosmetic surgeons.

Body enhancement procedures such as liposuction, breast augmentation and buttock surgeries are especially common.

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5. Greece

Greece records one of the highest plastic surgery rates in Europe. Cosmetic enhancement procedures are widely accepted, particularly among adults seeking anti-ageing treatments and facial surgeries.

Popular procedures include rhinoplasty, liposuction, eyelid surgery and breast augmentation. The country’s cosmetic surgery market has also benefited from tourism, with international patients seeking procedures during extended visits.

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6. United States

Botox injections

The United States ranks sixth on the list of the largest cosmetic surgery markets in the world. Millions of Americans undergo both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures every year.

Botox injections, facelifts, liposuction, breast augmentation and body contouring procedures are among the most popular treatments. Social media trends, celebrity influence and beauty culture continue to shape the industry.

7. Germany

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Germany’s cosmetic surgery industry has grown steadily over the years due to advances in healthcare and increasing interest in aesthetic treatments.

Non-surgical procedures such as Botox, fillers and skin rejuvenation treatments are particularly common. Surgical procedures including facelifts, liposuction and eyelid surgeries are also popular among older adults.

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8. Turkey

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Hair Implants

Turkey has become one of the world’s leading medical tourism destinations for cosmetic surgery. Ranked eighth on the list of nations with the highest plastic surgery rates per capita.

Thousands of international patients travel there annually because procedures are often significantly cheaper than in Europe and North America.

Hair transplants are especially popular in Turkey, alongside rhinoplasty, dental cosmetic work and body contouring procedures.

9. Mexico

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Buttocks Implants

Mexico continues to attract cosmetic surgery patients from around the world, especially from the United States and Canada. Lower medical costs and shorter travel distances make the country attractive for medical tourism.

Popular procedures include liposuction, buttocks implants, tummy tucks, breast surgeries and facial enhancements. Border cities and tourist destinations have seen rapid growth in cosmetic surgery clinics over the years.

10. Italy

Breast Implants

Italy remains one of Europe’s major cosmetic surgery markets. Beauty and fashion culture play a strong role in shaping public interest in cosmetic enhancement procedures.

Facial surgeries, breast augmentation, anti-ageing procedures and skin treatments are among the most common cosmetic services sought by patients.