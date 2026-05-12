Landlords can inspect tenants’ rooms anytime they want – Rent Control boss, Frederick Opoku

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has clarified that landlords in Ghana have the legal right to inspect tenants’ rooms periodically, provided reasonable notice is given. He also explained tenant obligations under rent laws and conditions that may lead to eviction.

Rent Control boss says landlords can inspect tenants’ rooms, but must give reasonable notice.

Inspections are meant to protect property and ensure tenants maintain rental spaces properly.

Failure to allow access or poor maintenance of property could lead to eviction under tenancy laws.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has disclosed that landlords are afforded the right to inspect tenants’ rooms anytime they want.

In an interview on Adom FM, he noted that this allows landlords to ensure that their property is well kept and protected.

Mr Opoku added that in such cases, the landlord must afford the tenant enough time to prepare for the inspection.

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In the interview, he stated:

Landlords have the right to conduct an inspection in the house anytime they want to, with ample time given. He or she has to prepare you, it’s your right. You rent the room for one year or two years, and tenants completely destroy the rooms.

He further emphasised:

Every two or three months, you have to check it once in a while. Tenants have to give you access. There are rights to that. One way a landlord can initiate an eviction is when the tenant doesn't take good care of the room.

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Section 11 of PNDCL 138 gives Rent and Housing Committees the power to, at reasonable times, enter and inspect or cause to be entered and inspected a residential accommodation or premises to which the Act applies, concerning any matter before it. This is a government or committee power.

However, the law requires that a tenant gives a landlord reasonable access to the property for inspections and repairs, and failure to meet this obligation could result in eviction.

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In a well-drafted lease, there is always an express covenant requiring this.