Over 200 Ghanaians seek return home as xenophobic fears continue to rise in South Africa
Ghana’s government is preparing a repatriation exercise from South Africa after more than 200 Ghanaians expressed interest in returning home over fears of xenophobic violence.
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, says government will cover travel and documentation costs for affected citizens.
He estimates nearly 20,000 Ghanaians currently live in South Africa, with many now considering returning home after repeated xenophobic attacks threatened businesses and livelihoods.
Ghana’s government is preparing for a major repatriation exercise from South Africa after more than 200 Ghanaians expressed interest in returning home amid renewed fears over xenophobic violence.
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Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, disclosed that authorities have already begun compiling names of citizens seeking evacuation as concerns grow within Ghanaian communities across the country.
“So we've been asked by the Minister to gather the names of the Ghanaians. After this evening, we have close to about 200 and something people who want to come back home,” Mr Quashie revealed during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express.
According to him, the Ghanaian government will fully support the repatriation process, including covering transportation and documentation costs for citizens who no longer possess valid travel documents.
“The ministry is going to take up the cost so that we ensure that we bring them back home,” he said.
The High Commissioner stressed that the government’s priority is to ensure no Ghanaian is left stranded in unsafe conditions.
“We don't want to leave any Ghanaian at the mercy of any other national. Ghanaians are valued in Ghana,” he stated.
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Mr Quashie warned that the number of citizens requesting repatriation is expected to rise significantly in the coming days as fear spreads among migrant communities.
“It will definitely go up more than what we have seen,” he cautioned.
According to estimates provided by the High Commissioner, nearly 20,000 Ghanaians currently reside in South Africa, working across sectors including mining, healthcare, education, retail and small businesses.
“Some of them are doing very well, some are working in the mines. Some are working in hospitals. Some are lecturers here and there,” he explained.
However, many now fear losing businesses, jobs and investments whenever xenophobic violence erupts.
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“So these are people who believe that, over the years, they struggle, put up a business. Xenophobic attacks happen. They lose everything,” Mr Quashie lamented.
He said several affected Ghanaians have now decided they would rather return home and rebuild their lives than continue living under recurring threats.
The High Commissioner added that discussions are already underway with private businesses and employers in Ghana to help absorb returnees into jobs and support their reintegration.
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