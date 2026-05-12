Image of xenophobic attacks (left), Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie (right)

Image of xenophobic attacks (left), Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie (right)

Over 200 Ghanaians seek return home as xenophobic fears continue to rise in South Africa

Ghana is preparing to repatriate citizens from South Africa after over 200 Ghanaians requested assistance amid renewed fears over xenophobic violence and growing safety concerns.

Ghana’s government is preparing a repatriation exercise from South Africa after more than 200 Ghanaians expressed interest in returning home over fears of xenophobic violence.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, says government will cover travel and documentation costs for affected citizens.

He estimates nearly 20,000 Ghanaians currently live in South Africa, with many now considering returning home after repeated xenophobic attacks threatened businesses and livelihoods.

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Ghana’s government is preparing for a major repatriation exercise from South Africa after more than 200 Ghanaians expressed interest in returning home amid renewed fears over xenophobic violence.

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers ambassadorial appointment to Ghanaian victim of xenophobic attacks in South Africa

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, disclosed that authorities have already begun compiling names of citizens seeking evacuation as concerns grow within Ghanaian communities across the country.

“So we've been asked by the Minister to gather the names of the Ghanaians. After this evening, we have close to about 200 and something people who want to come back home,” Mr Quashie revealed during an interview on JoyNews’ PM Express.

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According to him, the Ghanaian government will fully support the repatriation process, including covering transportation and documentation costs for citizens who no longer possess valid travel documents.

“The ministry is going to take up the cost so that we ensure that we bring them back home,” he said.

The High Commissioner stressed that the government’s priority is to ensure no Ghanaian is left stranded in unsafe conditions.

Ghana’s High Commission to South Africa

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“We don't want to leave any Ghanaian at the mercy of any other national. Ghanaians are valued in Ghana,” he stated.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama to sponsor business startup for xenophobia victim Emmanuel Asamoah

Mr Quashie warned that the number of citizens requesting repatriation is expected to rise significantly in the coming days as fear spreads among migrant communities.

“It will definitely go up more than what we have seen,” he cautioned.

According to estimates provided by the High Commissioner, nearly 20,000 Ghanaians currently reside in South Africa, working across sectors including mining, healthcare, education, retail and small businesses.

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“Some of them are doing very well, some are working in the mines. Some are working in hospitals. Some are lecturers here and there,” he explained.

However, many now fear losing businesses, jobs and investments whenever xenophobic violence erupts.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian millionaire Ibrahim Mahama to establish cement distribution business for Ghanaian xenophobia victim

“So these are people who believe that, over the years, they struggle, put up a business. Xenophobic attacks happen. They lose everything,” Mr Quashie lamented.

He said several affected Ghanaians have now decided they would rather return home and rebuild their lives than continue living under recurring threats.