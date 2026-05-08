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‘SSNIT must bow their heads in shame’ – Rent Control boss fumes over Pent hostel prices

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:00 - 08 May 2026
Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku and an image of the Pentagon Hostel
Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has slammed SSNIT over soaring Pentagon Hostel fees at the University of Ghana, describing the charges as exploitative and unfair to students.
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  • Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku criticised SSNIT over sharp increases in Pentagon Hostel accommodation fees.

  • He described the prices as exploitative and said SSNIT officials should “bow their heads in shame.”

  • Some single rooms at Pentagon Hostel now reportedly cost more than GH¢40,000 for the 2025/2026 academic year.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has criticised the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over what he describes as exorbitant accommodation charges at Pentagon Hostel (Pent Hall) at the University of Ghana.

According to him, the prices being charged by the hostel, which is managed by Ghana Hostels Limited on behalf of SSNIT, amount to the exploitation of students and ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, Mr Opoku expressed frustration over the sharp increase in accommodation fees and called on SSNIT officials to “bow their heads in shame”.

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Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku. Image credit: Adomonline.com
Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku. Image credit: Adomonline.com

He said:

You are managing people’s pensions and at the same time exploiting them. What kind of behaviour is that? You can never use people’s money and then turn around to exploit them.

He further criticised the pricing structure and classifications used for the hostel facilities.

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Logo of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)
Logo of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

He questioned:

They say they have new Pent and old Pent. Look at these terminologies and semantics. What does this mean? Students, do you want them to go into prostitution just to pay these fees?

Ghana Hostels Limited is a limited liability company established in 1999 as one of SSNIT’s investee companies. In January 2012, SSNIT, as the sole shareholder, converted the company into a hostel management firm responsible for managing student hostels across the country.

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For the 2025/2026 academic year, accommodation fees at Pentagon Hostel have increased significantly, with some room categories reportedly rising by nearly 90%. Prices for certain rooms now exceed GH¢40,000.

Pentagon Hostel (Pent Hall) at the University of Ghana
Pentagon Hostel (Pent Hall) at the University of Ghana

The current rates vary depending on room type, air conditioning, and ensuite facilities. Reported prices include:

  • Four (4)-in-a-room (New Pent): approximately GH¢6,663 to GH¢7,492 per bed

  • Two (2)-in-a-room (New Pent, no AC): approximately GH¢12,701 to GH¢17,000

  • Two (2)-in-a-room (New Pent, with AC): approximately GH¢16,389 to GH¢25,000+

  • Single room (New Pent, no AC): approximately GH¢28,000+

  • Single room (New Pent, with AC): up to GH¢40,329

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The sharp increase in fees has triggered widespread public debate, with many students and parents raising concerns over the affordability of accommodation on university campuses.

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