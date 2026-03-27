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How to Check Your SSNIT Contributions in Ghana: A Step-by-Step Guide
The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is a statutory public trust established under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766) to administer Ghana's Basic National Social Security Scheme. Every month, contributions are deducted from workers' salaries and remitted by employers to SSNIT.
But how can you confirm your employer is paying, and check the number of months recorded under your account? This guide outlines all verified methods to check your SSNIT contributions in Ghana, free of charge.
Why You Should Check Your Contributions Regularly
Your pension is calculated based on your basic salary and the total number of months contributed. Under Act 766, you must have contributed for a minimum of 180 months (15 years) to qualify for full old-age benefits. Errors, missed payments by employers, or data mismatches can reduce your pension. Financial experts and SSNIT recommend checking your contributions at least once every quarter.
What You Need Before You Start
Before using any of the methods below, ensure the following:
Your SSNIT number is active. If you registered recently, you should have received this from your employer or a SSNIT branch.
Your GhanaCard number is linked to your SSNIT number. This is now required for seamless access to SSNIT services.
Your email address and phone number are updated in SSNIT records. Some online methods will not work without a valid email.
Method 1: SSNIT Self-Service Portal (portal.ssnit.org.gh)
The portal provides full access to your Statement of Account.
Step 1 – Register for Portal Access (First-Time Users)
Visit the official SSNIT website at www.ssnit.org.gh.
Click on Self Service in the navigation menu.
Under Request for Portal ID, select Member.
Click Sign Up and complete the form with your personal details.
Answer the security verification question correctly (maximum of three attempts).
Check your registered email for your Portal ID and temporary password.
Note: This registration is only required once.
Step 2 – Log In and View Contributions
Go to portal.ssnit.org.gh.
Enter your Portal ID and temporary password.
Reset your password to a secure, permanent one.
On your dashboard, select Contribution to view your Statement of Account.
You can view, download, or email the statement, choosing full, quarterly, or custom date ranges.
Method 2: USSD Code (No Internet Required)
Dial 711*9# on any mobile network.
Select Member Services.
Enter your SSNIT number, GhanaCard number, or Account Code.
Confirm your account name.
Choose Option 2 – Member Statement.
Select your preferred statement type.
Your statement will be sent to your registered email.
Ensure your phone number is registered with SSNIT for verification.
Method 3: SSNIT Mobile App (Android and iOS)
Download SSNIT Mobile App from Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or Huawei App Gallery.
Open the app and request your login credentials.
Log in and reset your temporary password.
Select Member, enter your GhanaCard or SSNIT number, and password.
Choose My Statement for a Summary or Detailed Statement.
View or download your statement.
Method 4: Visit a SSNIT Branch
You can visit any SSNIT branch across Ghana with your GhanaCard to request a printed Statement of Account. You may also call SSNIT at 0302 611 622 for assistance.
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What to Do if Your Employer Is Not Paying Contributions
If contributions are missing, your employer may be non-compliant. Under Act 766, every employer must remit 13.5% of your basic salary monthly to SSNIT.
To report a non-compliant employer:
Email contactcentre@ssnit.org.gh or
Send a WhatsApp/SMS to 050 000 3050
Include your name, SSNIT number, employer's name, and period of missing contributions. SSNIT can take legal action to recover unpaid contributions.
ALSO READ: U.S., Israel and Argentina stand alone as only countries to vote against Ghana's historic UN slavery resolution
Contact SSNIT
Website: www.ssnit.org.gh
Self-Service Portal: portal.ssnit.org.gh
Phone: 0302 611 622
Email: contactcentre@ssnit.org.gh
WhatsApp / SMS: 050 000 3050
USSD: Dial 711*9#
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