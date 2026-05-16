Top 7 biggest shopping malls in Africa in 2026
Africa’s biggest shopping malls continue to be dominated by South Africa, home to some of the continent’s largest retail and entertainment centres.
The ranking highlights major malls across countries including Egypt, Morocco, and Kenya, showcasing Africa’s growing retail industry.
These malls serve as major economic hubs, attracting millions of visitors with luxury stores, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, and family entertainment facilities.
Africa’s retail landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, embracing modern shopping culture while maintaining its local charm.
From the Mediterranean coastline to the southern tip of the continent, massive shopping centres have become more than places to shop; they are now cultural hubs, entertainment destinations and symbols of economic growth.
Here is a look at the seven (7) largest shopping malls reshaping the African retail experience.
1. Morocco Mall – Casablanca, Morocco
Located on the Atlantic coast in Casablanca, Morocco Mall is Africa’s largest shopping centre with 200,000 square metres of retail space.
Opened in December 2011, it features nearly 600 stores, including luxury brands such as Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci, alongside local Moroccan boutiques.
A standout attraction is the Aquadream aquarium, a one-million-litre structure that allows visitors to enjoy a 360-degree view of marine life.
The mall also offers an IMAX 3D cinema, an ice-skating rink, an amusement park and a musical fountain that performs every 20 minutes.
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2. Gateway Theatre of Shopping – Durban, South Africa
Situated in Umhlanga, north of Durban, Gateway Theatre of Shopping covers 220,000 square metres and provides 12,000 parking bays.
It was once Africa’s largest mall and is designed as both a retail and entertainment destination.
The mall includes ten-pin bowling, go-karts, paintball facilities, movie theatres and Africa’s highest fountain.
More than two million visitors pass through its doors each month, making it a key economic and social hub in KwaZulu-Natal.
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3. Menlyn Park Shopping Centre – Pretoria, South Africa
Menlyn Park Shopping Centre covers 174,000 square metres in Pretoria and ranks among South Africa’s largest and most prestigious malls.
It houses both international and local brands, as well as fine dining restaurants, cinemas and extensive parking facilities. Its strategic location and wide range of stores make it one of the country’s busiest retail destinations.
4. Mall of Arabia – Cairo, Egypt
Mall of Arabia in Cairo has a retail area of 167,000 square metres, serving Egypt’s growing middle class and international visitors.
The mall hosts a wide range of international and local brands, modern dining spaces and leisure facilities.
Its spacious design provides a comfortable escape from the city’s busy streets, making it a major retail landmark in North Africa.
5. Cairo Festival City Mall – Cairo, Egypt
This mall forms part of the larger Cairo Festival City development, covering 160,000 square metres.
The project combines retail, residential, educational and hospitality facilities in one integrated complex.
The mall offers a variety of international and local brands, a theatre, restaurants and scenic waterfront views, creating an elegant shopping and leisure experience.
6. Canal Walk – Cape Town, South Africa
Canal Walk Shopping Centre spans 141,000 square metres with over 400 stores. Opened in 2000, it quickly became one of Cape Town’s leading shopping destinations.
Its circular design ensures easy navigation, while its location near the city’s key attractions draws both residents and tourists.
The surrounding development includes modern offices and residential spaces, contributing to Cape Town’s commercial growth.
7. Mall of Africa
Located in Midrand, Johannesburg, Mall of Africa covers 131,000 square metres and features more than 300 stores.
Opened in April 2016, it remains one of the continent’s most ambitious single-phase mall developments.
Its interior design reflects Africa’s diverse regions through themed courts such as the Crystal Court, Great Lakes Court and Forest Walk Court.
The mall also introduced international brands like H&M, Forever 21 and Starbucks to South Africa.
The African Retail
These shopping malls represent more than just commercial developments. They symbolise Africa’s economic growth, social transformation and increasing appeal to global investors. From Morocco’s Atlantic coast to Kenya’s highlands, these retail giants provide employment, leisure and a sense of community while reflecting the continent’s diversity and ambition.
What makes Africa’s malls unique is their ability to merge global retail trends with local identity. Whether through Morocco Mall’s traditional souk section, Mall of Africa’s continent-inspired architecture or BBS Mall’s integration of modern facilities, African malls continue to redefine what shopping means across the continent.
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