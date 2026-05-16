Blakk Rasta claims he spoke with Asante Akyem North MP, OK Frimpong as he denies $32M romance scam allegations (video)

Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong, popularly known as OK Frimpong, speaks for the first time after his arrest in Amsterdam, denying romance scam allegations and clarifying the charges against him.

Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong (OK Frimpong) has spoken publicly after his arrest at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, denying claims of involvement in a romance scam.

The MP said Interpol only informed him of a money laundering allegation during his arrest and rejected reports linking him to multimillion-dollar laundering schemes.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor revealed that the MP’s lawyers in Amsterdam have accessed the arrest warrant, which was reportedly issued on April 26, 2026.

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Fresh details have surfaced after the arrest of Asante Akyem North Member of Parliament, Ohene Kwame Frimpong, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.

The MP, widely known as OK Frimpong, has publicly addressed the incident for the first time in a video that surfaced online on May 15, 2026.

In the video, Ghanaian media personality and musician Blakk Rasta claims he spoke with the lawmaker and shared part of a conversation he had with the lawmaker during his show.

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Speaking on the allegations surrounding his arrest, OK Frimpong dismissed reports suggesting he was detained over an alleged romance scam.

According to him, authorities only informed him of a money laundering allegation at the time of his arrest, describing claims linking him to romance fraud as untrue.

He also denied reports connecting him to alleged money laundering operations involving $100 million and $35 million.

When I was picked up, the only thing they told me was that I was being arrested for money laundering and nothing else. I have heard a lot of reports that I was involved in a $32 million money laundering scheme, but I won't say anything, he said.

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According Blakk Rasta, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has disclosed that the MP’s lawyers in Amsterdam have obtained access to the arrest warrant. According to him, the warrant was issued on April 26, 2026.

“The lawyers are just informing me that they have seen the warrant, and it was issued on April 26. So, even as a sovereign nation, I doubt whether we were informed in any way,” he stated.

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has reportedly been detained at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.The development was confirmed in a brief statement signed by Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Clerk to Parliament, and shared on the official social media pages of the Parliament of Ghana on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.