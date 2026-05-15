‘My son is not a thief’ – Mother of Asante Akyem North MP OK Frimpong cries and begs for his release

‘My son is not a thief’ – Mother of Asante Akyem North MP OK Frimpong cries and begs for his release

‘My son is not a thief’ – Mother of Asante Akyem North MP, OK Frimpong cries and begs for his release

Mother of Asante Akyem North MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong breaks down in tears and insists her son is innocent following his detention at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Mother of Asante Akyem North MP Kwame Ohene Frimpong has pleaded for his release after his detention in Amsterdam.

She insisted her son is innocent, hardworking, and “not a thief,” claiming enemies are trying to bring him down.

Parliament confirmed the MP’s detention at Schiphol Airport and says Ghana’s Mission in The Hague is gathering details on the matter.

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The mother of the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong, popularly known as OK Frimpong, has emotionally appealed for her son's release following his detention at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Speaking in an interview with Oheneba Media on YouTube, the visibly distressed woman broke down in tears as she defended the lawmaker's character, insisting he was innocent and incapable of wrongdoing.

According to her, the MP's arrest is part of a deliberate attempt by his political enemies to tarnish his image and bring him down.

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Speaking in an interview with Oheneba Media on YouTube, the visibly distressed woman broke down in tears as she defended the lawmaker's character

She said:

If the whole of Agogo is honest, they will testify that my son has not offended anybody. He relates well with everyone, including children, and always donates to persons with disabilities.

Holding back tears, she added:

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I am very confident in God that my son will return and hug me because he has not offended anybody. He is a very hardworking person, not a thief.

She also appealed to government officials and the leadership of Parliament to intervene and support efforts to secure his release.

ALSO READ: Dr Bawumia accuses President Mahama of undermining free speech over arrest of NPP members

The detention of the MP was confirmed in a brief statement issued by Parliament on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

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The statement, signed by Clerk to Parliament Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, said the Speaker and parliamentary leadership were engaging Ghana's Mission in The Hague to gather more details about the incident.

“It has come to the attention of Parliament that the Hon. Member for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Mr Kwame Ohene Frimpong, has been detained at Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, in the Netherlands,” the statement said.

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North Constituency, Kwame Ohene Frimpong

“The Rt Hon Speaker and the Leadership of the House are in touch with Ghana's Mission in The Hague for detailed information on the matter. The public will be duly informed appropriately.”

The statement did not disclose the reason for the detention.