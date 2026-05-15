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Woman who wrote children’s book to mourn her dead husband gets life imprisonment for killing him

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 17:05 - 15 May 2026
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Kouri Richins, center, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children’s book about grieving, stands in court Monday in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
Kouri Richins, center, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children’s book about grieving, stands in court Monday in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)
A Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for poisoning him with fentanyl.
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  • Kouri Richins was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for murdering her husband, Eric Richins.

  • Prosecutors said she poisoned him with fentanyl in 2022 and attempted to kill him weeks earlier.

  • The case gained global attention after she published a children’s book about grief following his death.

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A Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about grief following the death of her husband has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

This is after she was convicted of murdering him with fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid used medically for severe pain management.

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Kouri Richins, 36, was sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Richard Mrazik after an eight-person jury found her guilty of aggravated murder in the death of her husband, Eric Richins.

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Kouri and Eric Richins.via Facebook
Kouri and Eric Richins.via Facebook

The sentencing was delivered on what would have been Eric Richins’ 44th birthday.

Prosecutors said Kouri Richins poisoned her husband with a fatal dose of fentanyl at their home in Kamas, Utah, in March 2022.

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She was also convicted of attempted aggravated murder for allegedly trying to poison him weeks earlier on Valentine’s Day, as well as insurance fraud and forgery linked to life insurance policies.

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“A person convicted of those things is simply too dangerous to ever be free,” Judge Mrazik said during sentencing.

According to investigators, Eric Richins died from a fentanyl overdose with nearly five (5) times the lethal amount found in his blood.

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During the emotional hearing, Richins denied murdering her husband and insisted she had been wrongfully convicted.

Richins is seen here during a hearing in August 2024 in Park City, Utah. Rick Bowmer/AP
Richins is seen here during a hearing in August 2024 in Park City, Utah. Rick Bowmer/AP
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“As much as you’ve been influenced into thinking that dad was murdered, that I took your dad from you, that is completely wrong. An absolute lie,” she told her three sons in a statement read in court.

However, statements from the couple’s children painted a different picture, with all three saying they feared for their safety if their mother was ever released from prison.

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“You took away everything from me and my brothers. I don’t want you out of jail because I will not feel safe if you are out,” one of the boys wrote.

Prosecutors argued that Richins, a real estate agent facing mounting financial difficulties, killed her husband for money while planning a future with another man.

The court heard that she had secretly taken out multiple life insurance policies on her husband and believed she would inherit millions after his death.

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Kouri Richins appears at a sentencing hearing with her defense attorney Wendy Lewis, left, in 3rd District Court in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Pool/AP
Kouri Richins appears at a sentencing hearing with her defense attorney Wendy Lewis, left, in 3rd District Court in Park City, Utah, on Wednesday. Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Pool/AP

Text messages presented during the trial allegedly showed Richins discussing her desire to leave her marriage.

“If he could just go away and you could just be here! Life would be so perfect!!! I love you,” one message read.

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The case attracted international attention after Richins published a children’s book titled Are You With Me? following her husband’s death. The book focused on helping children cope with grief after losing a parent.

Her lawyers say they plan to appeal both the conviction and sentence.

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