Gov't reverses Ghs0.36 petrol cushion, cuts diesel intervention from Ghs2 to Ghs1.07 per litre
Effective May 16, 2026, government will absorb GH₵1.07 per litre on diesel, with the intervention expected to last for two pricing windows, subject to review.
Government had earlier absorbed GH₵2.00 per litre on diesel and GH₵0.36 per litre on petrol from April 16 to May 15, 2026, as a temporary relief measure.
The decision follows rising global petroleum prices driven by geopolitical tensions and market volatility.
The government has announced a new fuel price intervention aimed at reducing the impact of rising petroleum prices on consumers across the country.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition on May 15, 2026, the government said the decision followed a Cabinet meeting chaired by President John Dramani Mahama to assess developments on the international petroleum market.
According to the Ministry, government had earlier introduced temporary relief measures on April 16, 2026, by absorbing GH₵2.00 per litre on diesel and GH₵0.36 per litre on petrol to cushion consumers against increasing global fuel prices linked to geopolitical tensions.
That intervention officially ended on May 15, 2026.
Following a fresh review, government has now decided to continue supporting diesel prices by absorbing GH₵1.07 per litre effective May 16, 2026.
The Ministry explained that the latest intervention is intended to support the sustainable distribution of petroleum products nationwide while easing pressure on consumers and businesses.
According to the statement, the measure is expected to remain in place for two pricing windows, although it may be reviewed depending on market conditions.
READ ALSO: Ghana officially exits IMF bailout programme after 3 years as reserves hit record US$14.5Bn
Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) had earlier called on government to extend the relief measures, warning that global factors responsible for rising fuel prices still remain.
Speaking to Citi News earlier, COPEC Executive Secretary Duncan Amoah argued that international crude oil prices and market premiums continue to stay high due to ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East.
He warned that any increase in fuel prices could affect transportation fares, food prices and overall cost of living.
The government says it will continue to closely monitor developments on the global petroleum market and make necessary adjustments to its policies to protect consumers while maintaining fiscal stability.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom