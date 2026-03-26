How to register for NHIS in Ghana in 2026 – Full Guide

Learn how to register for Ghana’s NHIS in 2026. Step-by-step guide for free registration, digital registration, community outreach, and renewal. Check eligibility, required documents, and contact details.

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is a government-funded programme established in 2003 under Act 650 and later replaced by the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852). It provides financial coverage for basic healthcare services to residents in Ghana and is managed by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) under the Ministry of Health.

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WHO QUALIFIES FOR FREE REGISTRATION

The following individuals do not pay any premium: Pregnant women

Children under 18 years

Persons aged 70 years and above

Indigents (extremely poor persons)

Active SSNIT contributors (formal sector workers whose 2.5% SSNIT contribution covers their NHIS)

SSNIT pensioners under 70 years

LEAP (Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty) beneficiaries

Persons with mental disorders

Certain categories of differently-abled persons as determined by the Minister for Social Welfare

All others, primarily informal sector workers, pay an annual premium. The NHIA website does not currently publish the exact fee, so you should confirm the current amount at your nearest district office, as fees can change.

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TWO WAYS TO REGISTER

1. IN PERSON AT A DISTRICT OFFICE

Step 1: Locate your nearest NHIS district office. NHIS operates across all districts in Ghana. Call the NHIA on (0) 302 238136 / 233255 / 216970 / 241690 to find the closest office.

Step 2: Bring the required documents: Adults: Ghana Card (now the primary accepted ID)

Children: Birth certificate or a parent’s NHIS card

If you are in an exempt category, bring proof: Pregnant women: Current antenatal card, signed note from a doctor or midwife, pregnancy test result endorsed by a prescriber, or an ultrasound scan report

SSNIT contributors: Proof of active SSNIT membership

SSNIT pensioners under 70: SSNIT number

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National Health Insurance Scheme

Step 3: Provide your personal details to the enrolment officer — full name, date of birth, age, marital status, mobile phone number(s), residential address, and Ghana Card details.

Step 4: Pay any applicable fee (for informal sector workers). The officer will confirm the current amount.

Step 5: Your photograph and biometric information (fingerprints) will be captured.

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Step 6: You will receive your NHIS card. The Ghana Card and NHIS are being integrated — members are encouraged to link both.

2. VIA THE MyNHIS APP (Digital Registration)

Download the MyNHIS app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Register using your Ghana Card by following the in-app steps. Important: Pregnant women and indigents must not use this platform for new registration. They will be charged on the app, yet qualify for free registration. These groups must register in person at a district office.

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3. COMMUNITY OUTREACH EXERCISES

As recently as March 2026, the NHIA has been conducting free registration drives in communities. Ghana Gas launched a free NHIS registration exercise for 20,000 residents across eight districts in the Western Region, running from 12 March to 10 April 2026.

A separate outreach in Akatsi South ran from 24 to 31 March 2026, with sessions from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These exercises are conducted in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development. Watch local radio, community notice boards, and announcements from assembly members for updates in your area.

RENEWAL

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Membership lasts 12 months and must be renewed annually.

Renewal can be done at any NHIS district office, via USSD code *929# on any network, or through the MyNHIS app.

Renew within three months of expiry to avoid defaulter status.

Defaulters must wait one month before accessing care again, except pregnant women, children under five, and persons aged 70 and above.

Lost or damaged cards can be replaced at a cost.

CONTACT NHIA

NHIA, GHANA

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