Police arrest man in viral video who threatened to kill security officers

Police have arrested a suspect identified as Opoku Emmanuel after a viral video allegedly showed him threatening Police and Military officers in the Ashanti Region.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Opoku Emmanuel over a viral video in which he allegedly threatened Police and Military personnel.

Police say the suspect, who appeared masked in the video, warned officers against arresting armed robbers and allegedly threatened to kill any officer who confronted him.

The suspect was arrested in Jacobu in the Ashanti Region and is currently in custody assisting with investigations ahead of his expected court appearance.

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man accused of issuing threats against Police and Military personnel in a viral online video.

The suspect, identified as Opoku Emmanuel, was apprehended on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at Jacobu in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

According to Police, the arrest was carried out through a joint operation involving the Inspector-General of Police’s Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team (CVET) and officers from the Jacobu Police Command.

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Investigators say the suspect appeared in a masked video circulating on social media, where he allegedly made violent threats against security officers and warned Police personnel against attempting to arrest armed robbers.

Police further stated that the suspect allegedly threatened to kill any officer who confronted him. The video quickly spread online, raising security concerns and prompting investigations by the Police intelligence and cybercrime units.

In an official statement, the Police confirmed that Opoku Emmanuel is currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations.

Authorities also disclosed that the suspect is expected to be arraigned before court in the coming days.

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