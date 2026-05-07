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6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 11:03 - 07 May 2026
6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region
6 ‘fake’ national security officers arrested in Agona Akwakwa, Central Region
Police in the Central Region have arrested six men suspected of impersonating national security operatives after allegedly harassing and handcuffing Chinese nationals at a company in Agona Akwakwa.
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  • Police arrested six (6) men accused of impersonating national security operatives in Agona Akwakwa.

  • The suspects allegedly assaulted and handcuffed three Chinese nationals at a manufacturing company.

  • Investigations are ongoing as security agencies verify the identities of the suspects.

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The Ghana Police Service has arrested six (6) men for allegedly impersonating national security operatives and assaulting foreign nationals at a company in the Central Region.

According to a police statement dated May 7th, the Agona Swedru District Police Command received a distress call around 12:00 pm on May 6, 2026, reporting that six (6) men dressed in military and immigration uniforms had stormed S.I. Jun Manufacturing Company Limited at Agona Akwakwa near Mankrong Nkwanta in the Agona East District.

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Police said the suspects arrived in a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GW 8887-V and claimed to be national security operatives.

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“Three of the suspects were dressed in Ghana Immigration Service camouflage uniforms, one in military uniform, and the remaining two in mufti,” the statement noted.

The suspects were allegedly assaulting and harassing some Chinese nationals at the company’s premises when police officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found the vehicle parked at the location while three Chinese nationals identified as Man Guan, Chin Min and MA Kaixiang had been handcuffed.

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The six (6) suspects were immediately arrested and identified:

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  • Agyemang Benjamin, 32

  • Mahama Iddrisu Dawuda Seidu, 48

  • Ofori Isaac, 35

  • Adom Bills, 32

  • Hayford Boafo, 47

  • Ato Mchenry, 48

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The Police further disclosed that the Military Police, Ghana Immigration Service and National Security have been contacted to verify the identities and affiliations of the suspects.

Authorities say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

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