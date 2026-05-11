Mother of late Joana says she's stopped working after her daughter's murder on KNUST Campus

Mrs Rejoice Yabani says she stopped working for over a year following the death of her daughter, Joana, as the emotional pain and constant questions from clients became too difficult to bear.

Mrs Rejoice Yabani says she stopped working for more than a year after the death of her daughter, Joana, because the pain was overwhelming.

According to her, clients frequently asked about Joana’s whereabouts, causing her to break down emotionally.

She described Joana as hardworking, loved by customers and someone they planned to make the face of their company before her death.

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More than a year after the death of her daughter, Joana who was tragically murdered in a relationship-related incident on KNUST campus, Mrs Rejoice Yabani says the emotional pain continues to affect both her personal life and business activities.

According to her, she was unable to work for a long period following the incident because clients frequently asked about Joana whereabouts, especially those who don't know she is the one who was murdered.

I have stopped working since Joana died because when we go out, our clients who don’t know she is the one who was murdered ask about her whereabouts, then I start crying, she said

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Speaking to VOK Live, Mrs Rejoice Yabani explained that Joana played a key role in helping to market the company’s products and had built a strong relationship with customers.

Late Joana, who was murdered by boyfriend

When she comes home, she comes to promote the company. We were going to make her the face of the company because she markets the products well. People just like her, she stated.

She said the constant reminders from customers made it difficult for her to continue working after her daughter’s death.

They will be asking, ‘Where is she? Where is that my friend?’ so I stopped going out. I just stopped working for some time now, she added.

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According to Mrs Yabani, the company only recently began recovering from the emotional impact of the tragedy.

It’s now that we are beginning to revive the company again because we were all down, she said.

Describing her daughter as kind-hearted and hardworking, Mrs Yabani said she believes Joana was not treated fairly.

Dela, my Deladem, I think she has not been treated fairly at all. She was such a good person. It pains me that they don’t know her, she said.

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The emotional account highlights the lasting impact Joana’s death has had on her family and those close to her, as they continue to cope with the loss while trying to rebuild their lives.