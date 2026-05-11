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Dome Kwabenya MP, Akurugu kneels as she begs Roads Minister to complete Ga East Hospital Road (watch)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 03:08 - 11 May 2026
Dome Kwabenya MP, Elikplim Akurugu
Dome Kwabenya MP Elikplim Akurugu has passionately appealed to the Roads Minister and contractors to urgently fix the deplorable road leading to Ga East Municipal Hospital.
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  • Dome Kwabenya MP, Elikplim Akurugu has appealed to the Roads Minister and contractors to urgently repair the road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

  • She said the poor condition of the road delays emergency cases and puts the lives of patients at risk, especially those transported by ambulance.

  • The Dome Kwabenya MP stressed that the issue is not political but about protecting human lives and improving access to healthcare.

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Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, has made an emotional appeal to the Roads Minister and contractors working in the area to urgently rehabilitate the deteriorating road leading to the Ga East Municipal Hospital.

Speaking during a Mother’s Day visit to the hospital, the MP lamented the poor condition of the road. She described it as a major risk to patients, particularly those in emergency situations being transported by ambulance.

When there are a lot of people in emergency, before they get to the hospital, they are even dead. We beg you, Honourable Minister for Roads. The road is just deplorable. I beg you, come to our aid, she appealed.

READ ALSO: NDC’s Dzifa Tegah endorses proposed mandatory DNA testing law in Ghana

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According to her, the issue goes beyond politics and concerns the safety and lives of ordinary Ghanaians who rely on the hospital for urgent healthcare services.

Whoever is listening to us, this is not political, it is about humans. You never know who your relative could be, she stated.

The MP disclosed that she had already engaged the Roads Minister on the matter and was informed that the road project had been awarded to Oswell Construction. She said she had also personally contacted the contractor over the worsening condition of the road.

I have been to the Honourable Minister for Roads; he told me that the person to construct the road is Oswell Construction. I have been to him as well, she explained.

READ ALSO: 3 victims rescued, 6 women arrested as Police dismantle child theft ring in Kasoa

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Describing her recent experience driving to the hospital, Elikplim Akurugu said the road had deteriorated to an alarming level.

When I was in the car coming to the hospital, I was lamenting. It’s no more a pothole, it’s a manhole, she remarked.

The MP said she had visited the facility to celebrate mothers on Mother’s Day but could not ignore the frustrations caused by the poor road network. "I came to celebrate mothers on this Mother’s Day and the road is so bad. We beg you", she stressed.

Watch video below:

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