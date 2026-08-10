Government of Ghana to modernise the National Theatre with support from the People's Republic of China

The National Theatre of Ghana is set for a major renovation and modernisation programme with support from the People’s Republic of China, Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts Minister Abla Dzifa Gomashie has announced.

Ghana will modernise the National Theatre with support from China, upgrading its infrastructure, technical systems and overall functionality.

A high-level Chinese delegation inspected the facility in December 2025 to assess its condition and determine the scope of the proposed works.

Management has introduced a stricter maintenance regime and improved security while preparations for the broader renovation continue.

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The project is expected to breathe new life into the iconic Accra facility by improving its infrastructure, technical systems and overall functionality, while positioning it as a more modern venue for Ghana’s creative and cultural industries.

Ms Gomashie made the announcement on Monday, 10 August 2026, during the Government Accountability Series, where she outlined measures being undertaken by the ministry to strengthen the tourism, culture and creative arts sectors.

She said the partnership with China reflects the two countries’ longstanding cooperation in the cultural sector.

She said;

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The Government of Ghana and the People’s Republic of China are supporting the Ministry in the renovation and modernisation of the National Theatre of Ghana, reaffirming China’s long-standing partnership with Ghana in the cultural sector

According to the Minister, the proposed redevelopment followed discussions between the Ghanaian government and Chinese authorities.

A high-level Chinese delegation visited the National Theatre in December 2025 to assess its condition and determine the scope of work required.

The assessment is expected to inform the planned improvements, which will cover the Theatre’s physical infrastructure as well as its technical and operational systems.

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Ms Gomashie said the ultimate objective is to bring the facility closer to international standards and strengthen its role in promoting Ghanaian creativity.

She stated;

The intervention is expected to restore and modernise the Theatre’s infrastructure, improve its functionality and technical facilities and reposition the Theatre as a world-class theatre for the promotion of Ghanaian arts and culture

While preparations continue for the larger redevelopment, the Minister said steps have already been taken to improve the upkeep and security of the facility.

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She disclosed that management had introduced a more rigorous maintenance programme to preserve the building and its facilities ahead of the renovation.

She added;

A rigorous maintenance regime has been instituted by the management. We have improved the security situation at the National Theatre

Ms Gomashie also said the Chinese government had assured Ghana of continued cooperation to ensure that the National Theatre receives the necessary support to remain properly maintained after the renovation.

The planned upgrade is expected to improve the Theatre’s capacity to host major concerts, theatrical productions, exhibitions and other cultural events.

For Ghana’s creative community, the modernisation could provide performers and producers with improved technical facilities and a more suitable platform to showcase local work to audiences in Ghana and beyond.