Ghana among 5 countries set to host major CAF competitions – full list

Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Senegal are set to host major CAF competitions as the continent's football calendar expands.

Ghana is among five African countries selected to host major CAF competitions over the next two years as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) moves to create a more stable and predictable continental football calendar.

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Ghana will host the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in February and March.

Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Senegal will also host major CAF competitions between 2026 and 2027.

AFCON 2027 will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17, 2027.

The development forms part of CAF's broader strategy to strengthen its existing competitions while expanding opportunities across senior, youth, women's and emerging football categories.

Ghana, Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and Senegal are set to host several major CAF tournaments and competitions between 2026 and 2027.

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Ghana to host U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana will host the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2027, scheduled to take place in February and March 2027.

The tournament will bring together some of Africa's best young talents and form an important part of CAF's youth development programme.

Hosting the competition will also give Ghana an opportunity to showcase its football infrastructure while providing the country's emerging players with a major continental tournament on home soil.

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Morocco to host major CAF competitions

Morocco will host several major CAF events as part of the organisation's expanded competitions calendar.

The country will stage the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 in April and May.

Morocco will also host the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2026, which is scheduled for 12-21 October.

The North African country continues to play a major role in hosting CAF competitions, having also staged the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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Egypt to host U-23 Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt has been selected to host the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

The tournament will serve as the qualification competition for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, making it a crucial event for African football's next generation of Olympic hopefuls.

South Africa to host 2027 CAF Super Cup

CAF Super Cup

South Africa will stage the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup, with the match scheduled to take place in Tshwane on 8 November 2026.

The fixture will feature TotalEnergies CAF Champions League winners Mamelodi Sundowns against TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup holders USM Alger.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00 local time, or 13:00 GMT.

Senegal to host Beach Soccer AFCON

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Senegal will host the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations 2026 in November.

The tournament will follow the Futsal Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco as CAF continues to expand its calendar across different football disciplines.

CAF Competitions line up

2027 Africa Cup of Nations

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AFCON Trophy

The senior men's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 will be hosted jointly by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 19 June to 17 July 2027, with the qualifying competition set to begin in September 2026.

The joint hosting arrangement represents a major milestone for East African football and will see the region stage one of Africa's biggest sporting events.

CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup 2026/27

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CAF has also completed the draws for the preliminary rounds of the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

The first preliminary-round matches are scheduled for 4-6 September 2026, with the return legs set for 11-13 September.

The confirmed dates provide clubs, national associations, broadcasters and supporters with greater certainty ahead of the new continental season.

CAF explores new women's U-17 competition.

CAF is also considering the introduction of a new CAF U-17 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

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The proposed competition would provide another pathway for young female footballers and strengthen CAF's investment in women's football.

CAF is assessing the sporting and organisational requirements for the potential launch of the tournament.

Full list of countries hosting major CAF competitions

The current host countries include:

Ghana – CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations 2027

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Morocco – CAF U-17 AFCON 2027 and Futsal AFCON 2026

Egypt – CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations 2027

South Africa – CAF Super Cup 2026

Senegal – Beach Soccer AFCON 2026

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda – AFCON 2027