How to clean your fridge using a simple aluminium foil trick: A step-by-step guide

Tired of constantly scrubbing your refrigerator? Learn how using aluminium foil on suitable fridge shelves and drawers can help catch spills, reduce stains and make everyday cleaning easier.

Aluminium foil can act as a barrier against spills, food residue and stains from soups, stews, fruits and leftovers.

Dirty foil can be removed and replaced, helping reduce the time spent scrubbing refrigerator shelves.

Avoid covering air vents or sensors, replace dirty foil regularly, clean spills promptly and follow your fridge manufacturer’s instructions.

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You can clean your fridge today, arrange everything neatly and feel proud of yourself. Then, somehow, a container of stew leaks, some soup spills, a forgotten tomato becomes soft and messy, or a piece of food finds its way into a corner you didn’t even know existed.

Before you realise it, your clean refrigerator is back to looking like it needs another serious cleaning.

For many Ghanaian homes, the refrigerator is one of the busiest appliances in the kitchen. From leftover jollof and waakye to soups, stews, fruits, vegetables, drinks and containers of food prepared for the next day, there is usually a lot going on inside.

And because nobody wants to spend their free time scrubbing dried stew or tomato stains from refrigerator shelves, a simple kitchen item could help make the job a little easier: aluminium foil.

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Aluminium foil can be used as a protective covering on suitable refrigerator shelves or drawers, helping to catch small spills and food residue before they reach the surface underneath.

Instead of having to scrub every little stain from the shelf, you can remove the foil, clean the area if necessary and replace it with a fresh sheet. Here’s how to do it properly.

Step 1: Measure and cut the foil

Start by measuring the shelves or drawers you want to cover.

Cut sheets of aluminium foil to fit the surface.

Try not to make the sheets too small because you want them to cover the areas where spills are most likely to happen.

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You also don't want huge pieces sticking out from the sides, as this can make the fridge look untidy and interfere with how you arrange your food.

Step 2: Place the foil flat

Lay the aluminium foil smoothly across the shelf or inside the drawer.

Make sure it sits as flat as possible so that food containers can remain stable when placed on top.

If the foil is folded or crumpled, it can tear more easily and may make it difficult to place containers properly.

This can be especially useful for areas where you regularly keep things that are likely to leak or leave residue, such as vegetables, fruits or food containers.

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Step 3: Don't block air vents

This is one step you should not overlook.

Your refrigerator needs proper airflow to keep food cold. So, don't cover air vents, cooling outlets or other parts of the refrigerator that are designed to remain uncovered.

The foil should only be used on appropriate flat surfaces where it won't interfere with the fridge's operation. If your refrigerator's manual says not to line its shelves or drawers, follow the manufacturer's instructions instead.

Step 4: Replace the foil regularly

The idea is not to put foil in your fridge and forget about it. Check it regularly, especially if you store a lot of food or frequently experience spills.

Once the foil becomes dirty, wet, torn or worn out, remove it and replace it. And remember, aluminium foil is not a substitute for cleaning. If something spills underneath or around the foil, clean the area properly before putting down a fresh sheet.

Aluminium foil well laid in the refrigerator

Benefits of Using Aluminium Foil in the Fridge

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1. It can help prevent stubborn stains

Some food stains are surprisingly difficult to remove once they dry. Think about a little stew that spills from a container and sits unnoticed for a few days. By the time you discover it, you may need to scrub the shelf properly to get rid of the stain.

A layer of foil can act as a barrier between the food and the shelf, making it easier to deal with small spills.

2. It can make dealing with spills easier

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In a busy household, spills are almost unavoidable. Someone may take out a container of soup and accidentally knock another one over. A bottle may leak. Fruits can become soft and messy, while vegetables may leave moisture behind.

With foil covering an appropriate surface, some of that mess can be caught before it reaches the shelf itself. However, don't allow spills to sit for long. Remove dirty foil and clean spills promptly to maintain good food hygiene.

3. It can save cleaning time

Nobody wants refrigerator cleaning to become another major weekend chore. Using a removable protective layer can make some cleaning jobs quicker, particularly on shelves and drawers where spills happen frequently.

Instead of spending a long time scrubbing every small stain, you can remove the dirty foil, wipe down the surface and replace it.

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For someone who is always busy with work, school, children or household responsibilities, those few saved minutes can make a difference.

4. It can help protect the appearance of your shelves

Regular spills, stains and scratches can make refrigerator interiors look old and worn over time. Using a suitable protective covering may help reduce direct contact between the shelf and some food residue.

This can be particularly helpful if you are someone who likes your refrigerator to look clean and organised. After all, opening the fridge and seeing neatly arranged food on clean shelves is a small but satisfying feeling.

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Things to Keep in Mind When Using Aluminium Foil

While the trick may sound simple, there are a few things you should remember.

Keep the foil smooth.Avoid leaving large folds or loose pieces that could tear when you move food containers around. Never cover air vents or sensors.Blocking important refrigerator components can interfere with proper cooling and airflow. Don't use dirty foil for too long. The purpose is to make your fridge easier to maintain, not to create another place for food residue and bacteria to accumulate. Replace the foil when it becomes dirty or damaged.

READ ALSO: 5 thoughtful things women can do for their partners (that mean more than expensive gifts)

Clean spills promptly. If soup, stew or any other food spills, don't simply leave it until you change the foil. Clean the spill as soon as possible. Follow your refrigerator manufacturer's instructions. Not every refrigerator is designed to have its shelves lined with foil. If your manufacturer's instructions advise against it, don't use the method. Use appropriate food-safe foil. Choose aluminium foil intended for food use and use it only in ways that are compatible with your refrigerator.

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A Little Trick That Can Make Kitchen Cleaning Easier

At the end of the day, aluminium foil won't magically make your refrigerator clean. You will still need to wipe the shelves, check expired food and clean spills.

But if you're looking for a simple way to make everyday fridge maintenance less stressful, using foil on appropriate surfaces can be worth considering.

The next time you clean your refrigerator, instead of thinking about the number of times you'll have to scrub those shelves again, try creating a simple protective layer where it makes sense.