9 Things to Look Out for When Buying Food at the Roadside

This article discusses the importance of being cautious when buying food at the roadside in Ghana. While roadside food is often tasty and affordable, poor sanitation can pose serious health risks.

Roadside food is a big part of everyday life in Ghana. From hot waakye and banku with pepper to roasted plantain and kebabs, these foods are affordable, tasty and easily accessible. Many people even argue that some of the best meals are sold by roadside vendors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While this may be true, it is equally important to remember that our health is priceless. Good taste should never come at the expense of hygiene and safety. Poor sanitation and food handling can expose people to food poisoning, cholera, typhoid and other preventable illnesses.

Creating awareness does not mean discouraging roadside food altogether, but rather encouraging informed choices. Below are key things to look out for when buying food at the roadside.

1. Cleanliness of the Environment

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first thing to observe is the general environment where the food is sold. Is the area clean or filled with rubbish, stagnant water and foul smells? A dirty environment attracts flies, rodents and other pests that can easily contaminate food.

If food is being prepared or sold close to open drains, overflowing gutters or heaps of refuse, it is a red flag. Even if the food tastes good, the surrounding filth increases the risk of bacteria and germs getting into what you eat.

2. Personal Hygiene of the Food Vendor

Personal Hygiene of the Food Vendor

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appearance and hygiene of the vendor matter a lot. Clean clothes, tidy hair and well-kept hands are important indicators. Vendors who handle money and food at the same time without washing their hands can easily transfer germs from cash to your meal.

Also observe if the vendor covers their mouth when coughing or sneezing, and whether they wash their hands regularly. Personal hygiene reflects how seriously the seller takes food safety.

3. Cleanliness of Utensils and Equipment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Look closely at the plates, spoons, pots and other utensils being used. Are they clean, or do they have visible stains, dried food or oil? Sometimes utensils are rinsed in the same dirty water repeatedly, which defeats the purpose of washing.

If the water used for washing plates looks cloudy or oily, it may be spreading germs rather than removing them. Clean utensils are just as important as clean food.

READ ALSO: How Early Morning Intimacy Can Make Your Day More Fruitful

4. Protection of Food from Flies and Dust

Flies are common at roadside food joints, but they are dangerous carriers of germs. Food should be properly covered, especially items that are already cooked. Food left open attracts flies, dust from passing vehicles and exhaust fumes.

If you notice flies sitting on the food repeatedly, or food exposed to the open air for long periods, it is safer to avoid it, no matter how popular the vendor may be. Your health first.

5. Freshness of the Food

Always consider how fresh the food looks and smells. Food that has been sitting out for hours, especially under the hot sun, can easily spoil. Reheated food may still look fine but can harbour harmful bacteria.

Trust your senses. If the food has a strange smell, unusual colour or oily appearance that looks old, it is better to walk away than risk stomach problems.

6. Availability of Clean Water

Clean water is essential for cooking, washing ingredients and cleaning utensils. Observe whether the vendor has access to clean, running water or relies on stored water of unknown quality. Vendors who struggle with water supply may compromise on hygiene, increasing the risk of contamination. Safe water is a key part of safe food.

7. Waste Disposal Practices

Pay attention to how waste is managed at the food joint. Are leftovers, peels and rubbish thrown into a proper bin, or dumped nearby? Poor waste disposal creates an unhealthy environment and attracts pests. A vendor who keeps a covered bin and disposes of waste regularly is more likely to maintain better hygiene standards.

8. Vendor’s Attitude Towards Hygiene

Sometimes, the vendor’s attitude says it all. Vendors who respond politely to questions about cleanliness and willingly cover food or wash hands when asked often care about their customers’ health. If a seller becomes defensive or dismissive about hygiene concerns, it may be a sign that food safety is not a priority.

9. Your Own Health and Body Reactions

Lastly, listen to your body. If you have eaten from a particular place and repeatedly fallen sick, it is a clear sign to avoid that vendor, regardless of how popular they are. Your health should always come first. No meal is worth frequent stomach upsets or hospital visits.

Conclusion

Roadside food is an important part of Ghana’s food culture, and many vendors work hard to provide delicious meals under difficult conditions. However, enjoying roadside food should come with awareness and caution.