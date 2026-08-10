Duncan-Williams faces backlash after calling for prayers to heal Ghana’s polluted water bodies

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has come under criticism on social media after urging prayers over Ghana’s worsening illegal mining crisis, with some Ghanaians arguing that the problem requires stronger government action and enforcement.

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams called for prayers to protect Ghana’s water bodies and farmlands, warning that continued pollution could threaten food production and public health.

His comments have sparked criticism online, with some arguing that illegal mining requires stronger government policies, enforcement and direct action rather than prayer alone.

The reactions have reignited discussion about the roles of religious leaders, government authorities and citizens in tackling Ghana’s persistent illegal mining crisis.

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The founder of Action Chapel International addressed the environmental impact of illegal mining in a video shared by JoyNews on 9 August 2026, focusing on the damage being done to the country’s rivers, farmlands and other natural resources.

During his remarks, the Archbishop said prayers were needed to protect Ghana’s water bodies and land from further contamination, while suggesting that there were deeper spiritual dimensions to the crisis.

He said;

We are praying concerning the healing of our water bodies and the land, that our water bodies and our land will not be poisoned. Through this galamsey, something is going on, which we won’t recognise today, because we are operating under a veil and a spell

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He also warned that continued pollution could have serious consequences for agriculture and food security if the situation was not addressed.

According to him, contamination of the soil and water could eventually affect crops produced across the country and expose consumers to harmful substances.

He said;

So a time may come where we cannot sow and yield fruit or crops in the land, because the land is poison. It can’t yield the crops we need. And even if it does, because the land is poison, the food we are eating, the tomatoes, the yam, the apim, the kontomire, the pepper, everything that comes from outside of the main city, they are poisoned. So we will be eating mercury

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His comments have since triggered a debate online, with some social media users questioning whether prayer should be the primary response to illegal mining, particularly given the environmental and governance challenges associated with the practice.

Some critics argued that the focus should instead be placed on policies, law enforcement and political action to prevent illegal mining activities.

Edem A. Dzegblor criticised what he described as an overreliance on religious explanations for problems that require practical solutions.

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He wrote;

This is why many say African Christianity is making our nations poor. People refuse to think and act, and attribute everything to having faith. Even the Bible says faith without works will produce no results. How are the problems supposed to be solved? God sending angels?

Another social media user, ASK Maama, questioned the emphasis on prayer while calling attention to political accountability in the fight against illegal mining.

The user wrote;

The President himself admitted that his own people are doing illegal mining but he ignored them to arrest an opposition member who, according to the court, wasn’t directly doing galamsey. All this while the President’s friends are into galamsey. But we should pray for healing?

Forex also called for direct intervention from authorities, arguing that the crisis could be addressed through effective policy.

The user said;

This kind of prayer the Lord of Hosts will not listen [to]. When someone’s greedy actions are causing it, with one policy or action from people in authority, they can stop it. Archbishop, please tell people in authority to act and it will stop

Other reactions were more sarcastic, with some questioning the idea of relying on divine intervention to solve a problem caused by human activity.

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Christopher Appiah wrote:

We should be praying to the Chinese gods since they’re the ones who created galamsey.

Cheddar Pablo similarly asked:

How can God solve the galamsey problem for us? Will he come down from where he is to solve our problems?

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Clement Gyan also urged the Archbishop to support calls for direct measures against illegal mining.

He wrote;

Osofo, respectfully, this isn’t a prayer matter. You should call for a ban on galamsey, just like you and other clergy called for in times past

READ MORE: KiDi reveals how becoming a father at university changed his life

Illegal mining, commonly known in Ghana as galamsey, has remained a major environmental and governance challenge, particularly because of its impact on water bodies and agricultural land.

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While Duncan-Williams’ remarks centred on prayer and the spiritual dimension of the crisis, the reaction to his comments has highlighted a broader debate over the balance between religious intervention, government responsibility and practical measures in tackling illegal mining.